'Feel Suicide Out Of Dejection': Sushant Rajput Father's Statement

Sushant Singh Rajput's family has accused Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide

The father of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in his statement to the Mumbai Police has said he "feels that Sushant might have done suicide out of dejection". Mr Rajput's father KK Singh, who lives with family in Bihar, had filed a police complaint in Patna against his son's friend and actor Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly cheating him financially and driving him to suicide.

"I am not aware as to why my son Sushant has committed suicide. He never discussed with me regarding any type of depression or tension. I do not have any suspicion of or any complaint against Sushant. I feel that Sushant might have done suicide out of dejection. My statement was written in Marathi and explained to me in Hindi and it is correct as I told," Mr Singh said in his statement - NDTV has seen a copy - to Mumbai Police.

"My son Sushant had come to Patna on 13/5/2019 for the mundan ceremony... Sushant went again to Mumbai on 16/5/2019," Mr Singh said. "I used to message Sushant on WhatsApp and he used to reply," he said.

The family's lawyer Vikas Singh said they were "pained by the negative campaign on the mental health of Sushant". The lawyer alleged the statements recorded by the Mumbai Police were in Marathi, were not read out to them and Mr Rajput's sisters were "forced to sign" those statements.

"It's being reported as if the family concealed the mental illness. The FIR clearly says that Rhea Chakraborty is responsible for this problem. The treatment which was given to SSR by Rhea wasn't shared with the family. Only tablets were given, but no details of the illness were shared with the family," Mr Singh said on Wednesday.

The statements were recorded in the presence of OP Singh, a senior police officer from Haryana. Mr Singh's wife, Neetu, had also recorded her statement.

The case has revealed several angles, from alleged money laundering to drug use. A team of the Narcotics Control Bureau from Delhi is camping in Mumbai to take forward the probe into alleged drug use and trafficking.

Ms Chakraborty's father was questioned by the CBI for a second consecutive day on Wednesday. He was interrogated for 10 hours, news agency PTI reported quoting an unnamed official.

Ms Chakraborty, her brother and mother were, however, not summoned for questioning on Wednesday.