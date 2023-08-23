Pak Leader Congratulates India Ahead Of Chandrayaan-3 Touchdown, Calls It 'Historic Moment'

Former Pakistan Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry

Fawad Chaudhry, the ex-Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the Imran Khan government, has suggested that Pakistan's media should broadcast the Chandrayaan-3 landing program. He also congratulated the Indian scientists and space community, calling the mission a 'historic moment for humankind'.

Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing LIVE Updates: India's Shot At Moon Landing Today

In a post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Fawad Chaudhry wrote on Tuesday: "Pak media should show the #Chandrayan moon landing live tomorrow at 6:15 PM… historic moment for Human kind specially for the people, scientists and Space community of India…. Many Congratulations."

Pak media should show #Chandrayan moon landing live tomorrow at 6:15 PM… historic moment for Human kind specially for the people, scientists and Space community of India…. Many Congratulations — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 22, 2023

Meanwhile, India is keeping its fingers crossed as moon mission Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the lunar surface this evening. Parties and prayers are being held with equal fervour, with scientists predicting "20 minutes of terror" before the touchdown.

Also Read | India's Chandrayaan-3 Set For Moon Touchdown This Evening: 10 Points

The landing is due at 6.04 pm - will be telecast live across the country. Schools will be open for the event, and space enthusiasts are organizing parties in anticipation of the historic moment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is attending the BRICS summit in South Africa, will join in online.

The suspense has been ratcheted up by the failure of the Russian moon mission Luna-25, which crashed on the moon's surface on Sunday during landing. In 2019, the Chandrayaan-2 mission failed to land safely in the same area, which is full of craters and deep trenches.

The space agency ISRO has expressed confidence that the landing will take place without a hitch, as the scientists have incorporated all the valuable lessons they learned from Chandrayaan-2.

If the Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds in making a touchdown on the moon and in landing a robotic lunar rover in ISRO's second attempt in four years, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

(With inputs from agencies)