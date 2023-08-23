Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing LIVE Updates: India's Shot At Moon Landing Today

Chandrayaan 3 LIVE: India's Chandrayaan-3 will attempt to land on the moon's south pole today.

India's Chandrayaan-3 will attempt to land on the moon's south pole today. Success for the moon mission will make India the fourth country to master the technology of soft landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

According to experts, the final 15 to 20 minutes will determine the success of the mission when Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander with rover Pragyan will make its soft landing.

The live telecast of the event will be available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 5:27 PM.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 from India's main space port in Andhra Pradesh.

Here are the LIVE Updates On Chandrayaan-3: