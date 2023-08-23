Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing LIVE Updates: Chandrayan-3 Lands On Moon, India Enters Elite Space Club

Chandrayaan 3 LIVE: India's Chandrayaan-3 will attempt to land on the moon's south pole today.

India's Chandrayaan-3 has landed on the moon's south pole. The successful moon mission has made India the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface after the US, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Parties and prayers were held with great fervour across the country ahead of the historic lunar touchdown. ISRO is live telecasting the landing event on its ISRO website. The Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 from Sriharikota.

The Vikram lander began its descent toward the moon surface at a velocity of 1.68 km per second.

It then slowed down before beginning a powered vertical descent to the surface of the moon.

Here are the LIVE Updates On Chandrayaan-3:

Aug 23, 2023 20:21 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 Landing LIVE: ISRO Tweets Photos Taken During Lander Vikram's Descent

Images from the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera taken during the descent. Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

The communication link is established between the Ch-3 Lander and MOX-ISTRAC, Bengaluru.



Images from the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera taken during the descent. Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

Updates:



The communication link is established between the Ch-3 Lander and MOX-ISTRAC, Bengaluru.

Aug 23, 2023 20:16 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: A 2019 Moment Trends On Twitter As Chandrayaan-3 Lands On Moon

Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon this evening in a mission seen as crucial to lunar exploration and India's standing as a space power, just days after a similar Russian lander crashed. As the country celebrated the giant feat, X (formerly Twitter) was filled with photos of former ISRO chief K Sivan.

Aug 23, 2023 20:14 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 Landing LIVE Updates: "Our Scientists Created History," Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel hailed ISRO scientists and the people of the country for the successful Moon landing of Chandrayaan-3. "Our scientists have created history by making this difficult mission successful," he said in a statement.

"India has become the first country in the world to land a spacecraft near the south pole of the Moon and the fourth to reach the Moon," Mr Baghel noted.

Aug 23, 2023 20:07 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 Landing LIVE Updates: "Moment For Posterity," Says Foreign Office Spokesperson

"A moment for posterity," said foreign office spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. A moment for posterity!



PM @narendramodi joined millions of Indians from Johannesburg as Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-3 sets foot on the south pole of lunar surface.



"A moment for posterity," said foreign office spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Aug 23, 2023 20:06 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live Updates: "Landmark Achievement, Momentous Occasion," Says Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh said India has added a "golden chapter in the history of space exploration". With the soft landing of Vikram Lander on Moon's South Pole, India has added a golden chapter in the history of space exploration. It is a landmark achievement and momentous occasion for 1.4 billion people as India becomes the first country in the world to land on Moon's South... - Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 23, 2023 Rajnath Singh said India has added a "golden chapter in the history of space exploration".

Aug 23, 2023 19:52 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 Landing LIVE: Not Landing, ISRO Chief Says This Was 'Most Critical' Part Of Moon Mission

Chandrayaan-3 made a flawless soft landing on the Moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday. Only China, the United States, and Russia had accomplished this before. The last 20 minutes of Chandrayaan-3's approximately 4,00,000 km voyage to the Moon were the most stressful - the 'power descent' phase, which is an automated landing sequence carried out by the lander.

Read here.

Aug 23, 2023 19:36 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 Landing LIVE Updates: "India Now On Moon," Tweets Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

"India is now on the Moon! Sky is not the limit," tweeted Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. India 🇮🇳 is now on the moon!

Sky is not the limit!

लख लख वधाइयां!

Big day for India's space mission under visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji!

"India is now on the Moon! Sky is not the limit," tweeted Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Aug 23, 2023 19:33 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates | "Heartiest Congratulations...": Leaders React To India's Moon Landing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated India and the entire world for Lander Vikram's successful soft landing close to the Moon's South Pole. With the landing, India became the first country in the world to land on the lunar South Pole, where, scientists believe, there are good chances of discovering a dense concentration of water initially detected by the previous Chandrayaan-2 mission.

Aug 23, 2023 19:30 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Amid Chandrayaan-3's Success, Aerospace, Defense Stocks Rally

The shares of aerospace and defense firms and those related to the two sectors rallied today as Chandrayaan-3 was set to touch down on the lunar surface.

The shares of aerospace and defense firms and those related to the two sectors rallied today as Chandrayaan-3 was set to touch down on the lunar surface.

Aug 23, 2023 19:26 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 Landing LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates ISRO For Moon Feat

"Chaand taare todh laoon... saari duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj India aur ISRO chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers... the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon," tweeted actor Shah Rukh Khan. Chaand Taare todh laoon....Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers...the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully

Read here. IndiaISRO. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers... the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon," tweeted actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Aug 23, 2023 19:22 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live Updates: India's Chandrayaan-3 Lights Up Dark Side Of The Moon | 10 Points

A flawless soft landing by India's Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission near the moon's South Pole brought cheer to a billion hearts and catapulted India into the exclusive space club. S Somnath - the head of ISRO, said that "India is on the moon."

A flawless soft landing by India's Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission near the moon's South Pole brought cheer to a billion hearts and catapulted India into the exclusive space club. S Somnath - the head of ISRO, said that "India is on the moon."

Aug 23, 2023 19:16 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 Landing Updates: HAL Congratulates Team ISRO

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, or HAL, congratulated Team ISRO for "the significant feat of making India the first nation to successfully land on the South Pole of the Moon".

"The HAL is proud to be associated with ISRO by contributing metallic and composite structures, all propellant tanks and Bus Structure for the rover and lander which have gone in Chandrayaan-3. It shows HAL's unwavering commitment to Indian Space Program. HAL thanks ISRO for giving the opportunity to be associated with this prestigious mission," it said.

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, or HAL, congratulated Team ISRO for "the significant feat of making India the first nation to successfully land on the South Pole of the Moon".

Aug 23, 2023 19:12 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 Landing Updates: "PM Modi Was Kind Enough To Call Me," Says ISRO Chief S Somnath

"PM Modi was kind enough to call me," the ISRO Chief said. "He conveyed his message to all the scientists and everyone who was a part of the mission. He is so clear about the 'Amrit Kaal'. I am sure he will support us on more of these exploratory missions," he said.

Aug 23, 2023 19:05 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live Updates: "Unsuccessful Attempt Made It Possible To Achieve This," Says ISRO Chief S Somnath

ISRO chief S Somnath spoke to the media after Chandrayaan-3's successful soft-landing on the Moon. "The unsuccessful attempt made it possible for us to achieve this feat. We are excited. As PM said, this is just the beginning. This is not just for Chandrayan-3 but for all other future missions. Thanks to everyone for your prayers, excitement and love for the nation. This success is dedicated to all of you. The next mission is Gaganyaan. We are targeting to have it on September or in the first week of October. The rover will come out in a few hours. Sometimes it takes a day also. Once the rover comes out, it will do two experiments," he said.















ISRO chief S Somnath spoke to the media after Chandrayaan-3's successful soft-landing on the Moon. "The unsuccessful attempt made it possible for us to achieve this feat. We are excited. As PM said, this is just the beginning. This is not just for Chandrayan-3 but for all other future missions. Thanks to everyone for your prayers, excitement and love for the nation. This success is dedicated to all of you. The next mission is Gaganyaan. We are targeting to have it on September or in the first week of October. The rover will come out in a few hours. Sometimes it takes a day also. Once the rover comes out, it will do two experiments," he said.

Aug 23, 2023 18:55 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 Soft-Landing LIVE Updates: India Becomes 1st Nation To Land Spacecraft Near Moon's South Pole

India and its ambitious, low-cost space program have logged a historic triumph by becoming the first country to land a craft near the south pole of the Moon. At 6:04 pm, the unmanned Chandrayaan-3, which means "mooncraft" in Sanskrit, touched down as mission control technicians erupted in jubilation and embraced one another.

India and its ambitious, low-cost space program have logged a historic triumph by becoming the first country to land a craft near the south pole of the Moon. At 6:04 pm, the unmanned Chandrayaan-3, which means "mooncraft" in Sanskrit, touched down as mission control technicians erupted in jubilation and embraced one another.

Aug 23, 2023 18:52 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 Lands On Moon LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 Makes History, Lands On Moon. Relive The Final 20 Minutes

At 6:04 pm today, Chandrayaan-3 successfully performed a soft landing on the Moon's surface, making India the fourth country after the US, China, and Russia to accomplish this.

The "20 minutes of terror" began at 5:47 pm when the lander Vikram - with the Pragyan rover that will operate on the lunar surface for 14 days - began the touchdown process.

Read here.

Aug 23, 2023 18:48 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 Soft-Landing Update: "Glad To Be A Partner On This Mission," Tweets NASA Chief Bill Nelson

"Congratulations ISRO on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing! And congratulations to India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We're glad to be your partner on this mission!" tweeted NASA chief Bill Nelson.

Aug 23, 2023 18:45 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 Landing LIVE: "Result Of Decades Of Tremendous Ingenuity, Hard Work By Our Scientific Community," Says Rahulo Gandhi

"Chandrayaan-3's soft landing on the uncharted lunar South Pole is the result of decades of tremendous ingenuity and hard work by our scientific community," Rahul Gandhi said. Congratulations to Team ISRO for today's pioneering feat.#Chandrayaan3's soft landing on the uncharted lunar South Pole is the result of decades of tremendous ingenuity and hard work by our scientific community.



"Chandrayaan-3's soft landing on the uncharted lunar South Pole is the result of decades of tremendous ingenuity and hard work by our scientific community," Rahul Gandhi said.

Aug 23, 2023 18:43 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 Landing Updates: Air Force Congratulatses ISRO

Indian Air Force congratulates ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon.

#IAF joins the entire Nation in congratulating Team @isro for its success with #Chandrayaan3.



Indian Air Force congratulates ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon.

Aug 23, 2023 18:41 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 Live: PM Modi Dials ISRO Chief Right After Chandrayaan-3 Landed

Immediately after Chandrayaan-3 landed on Moon, PM Modi called ISRO chief S Somanath.

Immediately after Chandrayaan-3 landed on Moon, PM Modi called ISRO chief S Somanath.

Aug 23, 2023 18:40 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live: S Jaishankar Congratulates ISRO On "Flawless" Mission

"Congratulate Team ISRO on the flawless Chandrayaan-3 mission. The entire nation is proud of you. This achievement resonates around the world," said Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

Aug 23, 2023 18:37 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: "Unlocking Gateway To Space," Says Amit Shah

"The new space odyssey flies India's celestial ambitions to newer heights, setting it apart as the world's launchpad for space projects," posted Amit Shah. India becomes the first nation to touch the south pole of the moon with the success of the #Chandrayaan3 Mission.



The new space odyssey flies India's celestial ambitions to newer heights, setting it apart as the world's launchpad for space projects.



"The new space odyssey flies India's celestial ambitions to newer heights, setting it apart as the world's launchpad for space projects," posted Amit Shah.

Aug 23, 2023 18:37 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live: PM's Message To World

PM's message to the world as Chandrayaan-3 soft-lands on Moon.

Aug 23, 2023 18:33 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 Live: Actor Randeep Hooda cogratulates scientists on ISRO's big feat

"Moment of triumph. Big congratulations to our great scientists, technicians and every person at ISRO," posted actor Randeep Hooda. #VandeMataram



Moment of Triumph🇮🇳

Big congratulations to our great scientists, technicians and every person at @isro whose determination and hardwork has led to the successful soft landing of #chandrayaan3 on the moon's South pole. #Chandrayaan3Landing#chandrayaan_3#ISRO... pic.twitter.com/dbSOMjrGYM - Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 23, 2023

Aug 23, 2023 18:32 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 Landing LIVE: "India Has Come A Long Way In Space Research, Exploration," Says Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge

The success of #Chandrayaan3 is the collective success of every Indian.



An elated nation with 140 crore aspirations witnessed today yet another achievement in its six-decade long space programme.



We are deeply indebted to the remarkable hard work, unparalleled ingenuity and... - Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 23, 2023

Aug 23, 2023 18:30 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: "Great Moment Of Happiness," Says Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel

The project director of Chandrayaan-3, P Veeramuthuvel, said: "It's a great moment of happiness. It gives me immense satisfaction. Right from the launch to the landing, everything was smooth. We are the fourth country to achieve the feat."

Aug 23, 2023 18:29 (IST) Chandrayaan 3 Live Updates: BCCI tweets on Chandrayaan-3 success

"History created," said BCCI on India's moon mission. History Created! 👏 👏



Mission Successful 🌖



"History created," said BCCI on India's moon mission.

Aug 23, 2023 18:28 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: "ISRO Scientists Scripted History," Says Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated ISRO for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon. He called the soft landing a proud and cherished moment for the nation as it joined an elite group that has accomplished Moon missions.

Congratulating the ISRO team for creating history, the Chief Minister said, "Exploring unchartered polar regions has made the expedition more challenging with the world gazing at India in admiration. ISRO scientists scripted history propelling the prowess of space technology to heights greater than the great."

Aug 23, 2023 18:26 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 Live: Army congratulates team ISRO

Indian Army congratulates Team ISRO for the successful lunar eendezvous. Dream...Explore...Discover!#IndianArmy congratulates Team @isro for the successful Lunar Rendezvous, as #Vikram soft lands on the Moon 🌕 !!



May #Chandrayaan-3's footsteps on the moon ignite a journey of new discoveries and a bright future!🚀#Chandrayaan3pic.twitter.com/KumCZZTT9N - ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 23, 2023

Aug 23, 2023 18:25 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: "India Reached Uncharted Lunar South Oole Because Of Our Scientist," Says PM

Prime Minister further said: "The sky is not the limit. This day will be remembered. This day will inspire us to move toward a bright future. We can all aspire for the Moon and beyond. This milestone will take India beyond the Moon's orbit. Our approach of "One Earth, One Family, One Future" is resonating across the globe. This human-centric approach has been welcomed universally. Our Moon mission is also based on the human-centric approach, which is why the success belongs to all of humanity. India reached the uncharted lunar south pole because of our scientist's hard work and talent. Stories, myths, and anecdotes will change for the new generation. Earlier it was said - "Chanda mama bohot dur ke (the Moon is far away)". Now children will say "Chanda mama bass ek tour ke (the Moon is just a tour away)."

Aug 23, 2023 18:18 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: "Historic Day For India's Space Sector," Tweets PM Modi

"Historic day for India's space sector. Congratulations to ISRO for the remarkable success of Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission," tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Historic day for India's space sector. Congratulations to @isro for the remarkable success of Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. https://t.co/F1UrgJklfp - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2023 "Historic day for India's space sector. Congratulations to ISRO for the remarkable success of Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission," tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Aug 23, 2023 18:14 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: "India Proving Sky Is Not The Limit," Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the scientists at ISRO on the Chandrayaan-3's successful soft-landing on Moon. "This moment is precious and unprecedented. This moment is the strength of 1.4 billion heartbeats. This is success's "amrit varsha" in this phase of "amrit kaal". Our scientist also said India is on the moon. We became witness to India's flight in space. I am in South Africa for BRICS but my heart is in India. In spirit, I am with my countrymen. I want to congratulate Team Chandrayaan and ISRO and the countrymen," PM said.

"India is continuously proving that sky is not the limit," he added.

Aug 23, 2023 18:07 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Chandrayaan-3 Lands On Moon

"'India, I reached my destination and you too!' : Chandrayaan-3," tweeted ISRO. Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

'India🇮🇳,

I reached my destination

and you too!'

: Chandrayaan-3



Chandrayaan-3 has successfully

soft-landed on the moon 🌖!.



"'India, I reached my destination and you too!' : Chandrayaan-3," tweeted ISRO.

Aug 23, 2023 18:04 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: India Creates History With Soft-Landing On Moon

India has landed on Moon.

Aug 23, 2023 17:59 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: Final Phase Of Power Descent Begin, India Minutes Away From Moon

Vikram Lander enters final phase of power descent. The lander is jusy 800 metres away from lunar surface.

Aug 23, 2023 17:57 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Watches ISRO's Live Stream Virtually From South Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has virtually joined ISRO's Live stream of the Chandrayaan-3 landing from South Africa's Johannesburg, where he is attending the BRICS Summit.

Aug 23, 2023 17:54 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: Lander Vikram Begins Power Descent To Moon

Lander Vikram has begun its power descent to Moon, inching even closer to entering an elite space club that currently has three nations. The lander's descent has begun and it will take place in four phases.

Aug 23, 2023 17:44 (IST) Chadrayaan-3 LIVE: Prayers Across UP Temples For Chandrayaan-3's Successful Landing

Prayers were offered at temples in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, Mathura, and Prayagraj for the safe landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's surface this evening.

Maulanas in the state's Rampur also prayed for the success of the mission, which will propel India to the elite space club.

Aug 23, 2023 17:39 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 Live: Sharad Pawar At Nehru Planetarium With Wife For Chandrayaan-3's Moon Landing

Sharad Pawar and his wife Pratibha Pawar are at the Nehru Planetarium to watch the soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of Moon.

Sharad Pawar and his wife Pratibha Pawar are at the Nehru Planetarium to watch the soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of Moon.

Aug 23, 2023 17:28 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: Union Minister Jitendra Singh At CSIR HQ For Moon Landing Live Stream

Union Minister Jitendra Singh is at the CSIR Headquarters in Delhi to watch the live stream of the Moon landing.

Aug 23, 2023 17:23 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Indians Excited About Moon Landing

Chandrayaan 3, India's third lunar mission, is poised to make history. The Nehru Planetarium in Delhi, where a special event is taking place, has drawn a sizable crowd.

Aug 23, 2023 17:18 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee Congratulates ISRO Ahead Of Chandrayaan-3's Soft Landing On Moon

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated ISRO ahead of Chadrayaan-3's soft-landing on the lunar south pole. "On behalf of the people of Bengal, I send my advance congratulations to ISRO. The scientists must get credit. The credit must go to the country. I congratulate Team India. There should be no divisive policy on this. Congratulations in advance, ISRO. Indira Gandhi sent an Indian to space," Mamata Banerjee said.

Aug 23, 2023 17:09 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: With India's One Giant Step, Chandrayaan-3, Moon Race Heats Up

India's bid to become the first nation to land a spacecraft on the Moon's south pole is nearing conclusion today, the latest lunar push that has drawn in the world's top powers and new players. Delhi's attempt comes days after the crash landing on the Moon of Russia's Luna-25 probe.

Click here for a detailed list of other missions to the celestial body.

Aug 23, 2023 16:35 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates | Book Excerpt - Eye On The Stars: PM Modi's Championing Of The Space Sector

"

The sky and stars have always enthralled children . Our Space Program provides an impetus to the children to think big and reach across those boundaries, which were considered impossible till today. It is a vision to inspire the children to discover new stars, while gazing at them!"

Aug 23, 2023 16:24 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 LIVE UPDATES: India Uses NASA Playbook To Get Ahead In Space Race With Chandrayaan-3 Mission

The space race India aims to win today by landing first on the Moon's south pole is about science, the politics of national prestige, and a new frontier: money. India is looking to open the space sector to foreign investment as it targets a five-fold increase in its share of the global launch market.

Read here.

Aug 23, 2023 16:15 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: When A Tip By APJ Abdul Kalam Helped India's 1st Moon Mission Chandrayaan-1

India's first lunar mission was Chandrayaan-1, during which the satellite made more than 3,400 orbits around the moon and the mission was concluded when communication with the spacecraft was lost on August 29, 2009, according to ISRO.

When the Chandrayaan-1 was being assembled, APJ Abdul Kalam visited the ISRO office. And a tip by the former President helped India's first Moon mission.

Read here.

Aug 23, 2023 16:10 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 LIVE UPDATES: Singapore High Commissioner To India's Chandrayaan-3 Wish

Singapore's High Commissioner to India Simon Wong joins "billions of people in praying for the success of the #Chandrayaan3 mission". I am joining the billions of people in praying for the success of the #Chandrayaan3 mission. - HC Wong

Singapore's High Commissioner to India Simon Wong joins "billions of people in praying for the success of the #Chandrayaan3 mission".

Aug 23, 2023 16:03 (IST) "Best Of Luck, ISRO": Nitin Gadkari As Chandrayaan-3 Hours Away From Moon Landing

With just two hours until Lander Vikram touches down on the lunar south pole, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted: "India awaits to witness the historic moment."



With just two hours until Lander Vikram touches down on the lunar south pole, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted: "India awaits to witness the historic moment."



Best of luck, ISRO!#Chandrayaan3#Chandrayaan3landing#चंद्रयान_3@isropic.twitter.com/mgX4CDPMXC - Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 23, 2023 "1.4 billion hearts are eagerly waiting to cheer on Chandrayaan 3's triumphant landing," he added. With just two hours until Lander Vikram touches down on the lunar south pole, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted: "India awaits to witness the historic moment."

Aug 23, 2023 15:34 (IST) Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Watch NDTV's Live Coverage Of India's Moon Mission



#Chandrayaan3 is just hours away from an attempt to land on the Moon, which could make India the first country to land a spacecraft on the south pole.



Watch special coverage with our in-house expert Vishnu Som (@VishnuNDTV) on https://t.co/hMlRpgaRS6pic.twitter.com/XHggZJDkCO - NDTV (@ndtv) August 23, 2023

Aug 23, 2023 15:15 (IST) Chandrayaan Live Updates: What Is A Soft Landing And Why Is It A Challenge?



What is a soft landing?

A soft landing refers to the controlled descent and subsequent touchdown of a spacecraft on the lunar surface without causing significant damage to either the craft or its scientific instruments.

What are the challenges with a soft landing?

Chandrayaan-3 will have to conquer blazing speeds and then execute a precise controlled descent. The Vikram lander will start hurtling towards the moon surface at a velocity of 1.68 km per second. It will then slow down - but the lander is still almost horizontal to the surface of the moon - this is called the rough braking phase which lasts for about 11 minutes. The lander will be made vertical to the moon surface, with this begins the 'fine braking phase'. Even a tiny mistake in how the spaceship descends can cause it to crash or get damaged.

Aug 23, 2023 15:09 (IST) Chandrayaan 3 Live: Inside ISRO's Mission Control Room In Bengaluru



#WATCH | Karnataka | Visuals from ISRO Mission Control Centre in Bengaluru, as the expected soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon remains just a few hours away. pic.twitter.com/2sVAAfSfCs - ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

Aug 23, 2023 15:09 (IST) Chandrayaan 3 Live: 3 Hours To Go Till Moon Touchdown



Aug 23, 2023 14:55 (IST) Chandrayaan 3 Live: A Big Day For India As Chandrayaan-3 Aims For Soft Landing On Moon



A big day for India as #Chandrayaan3 aims for soft landing on Moon. NDTV's Pallava Baghla (@pallavabagla) reports pic.twitter.com/fbJn15ZN8R - NDTV (@ndtv) August 23, 2023

Aug 23, 2023 14:44 (IST) Chandrayaan 3 Live: What Makes Up India's Moon Mission



Aug 23, 2023 14:43 (IST) Chandrayaan 3 Timeline: How Vikram Lander Will Touch Down On Moon



Aug 23, 2023 14:42 (IST) Chandrayaan 3 Landing: All You Need To Know About India's Moon Mission



Aug 23, 2023 14:29 (IST) Chandrayaan-3: Know The Differenece Between Chandrayaan-2 And Chandrayaan-3

Aim

The objectives of Chandrayaan-3 mission are safe and soft landing on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 will also conduct scientific experiments to study the moon's environment, including its history, geology, and potential for resources.

Design

Instead of a success-based design in Chandrayaan-2, the space agency opted for a failure-based design in Chandrayaan-3, focused on what all can fail and how to protect it and ensure a successful landing.

Apparatus

While the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter carried 9 instruments, the new orbiter will have a lone in-situ instrument: Spectro-polarimetry of habitable planet Earth.

The Vikram Lander has two on-board computers in Chandrayaan-3, there was only one in Chandrayaan-2.

Aug 23, 2023 13:48 (IST) Chandrayaan 3 Live: Union Minister Shares Chandrayaan's Journey To Moon



Countdown for touchdown begins!

Tracing the remarkable journey from launch to lunar surface....the story that propels India into the cosmos ✨🚀🌑#Chandrayaan3pic.twitter.com/zHF1N89lNm - Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 23, 2023

Aug 23, 2023 13:42 (IST) Chandrayaan 3 Live: How NASA, European Space Agency Are Helping India's Moon Mission

Space stations of the US's National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the European Space Agency (ESA) will be providing tracking support to the mission operations team during the descent of the lander.

When the lander is not in the view of our antenna, the NASA or ESA communicates with the lander and relay the information to the mission operations team in Bengaluru.

This, however, is not a free service. India is paying for this, depending on how many antennas it uses and for what duration.

Aug 23, 2023 13:39 (IST) Chandrayaan Live Updates: "Historic Moment": Pak Ex Minister Praises Chandrayaan-3 Mission

Fawad Chaudhry, the ex-Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the Imran Khan government, has suggested that Pakistan's media should broadcast the Chandrayaan-3 landing program. He also congratulated the Indian scientists and space community, calling the mission a "historic moment for humankind".

Aug 23, 2023 13:30 (IST) Chandrayaan 3 Live: NDTV Explains What Lander Vikram, Pragyan Rover Will Do After Landing



What Will Lander Vikram And Rover Pragyan Do After #Chandrayaan-3 Touchdown? Explained pic.twitter.com/zi0lGLPlp9 - NDTV (@ndtv) August 23, 2023

Aug 23, 2023 13:28 (IST) PM Modi To Witness Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Attempt Virtually From South Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in South Africa to attend the BRICS Summit, will today virtually witness the landing attempt of India's moon mission - Chandrayaan-3.

Aug 23, 2023 13:27 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 Landing: ISRO's Backup Plan For Anything Abnormal

"If any health parameter (of the lander module) is found abnormal on August 23, then we will delay the landing by four days to August 27," ISRO's Space Applications Centre Director Nilesh Desai said.

Aug 23, 2023 13:10 (IST) Chandrayaan 3 Live: "All Set To Initiate Landing": ISRO Shares Photos Inside Mission Control Room



Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

All set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS).

Awaiting the arrival of Lander Module (LM) at the designated point, around 17:44 Hrs. IST.



Upon receiving the ALS command, the LM activates the throttleable engines for powered descent.

The... pic.twitter.com/x59DskcKUV - ISRO (@isro) August 23, 2023

Aug 23, 2023 12:03 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing: Where And How To Watch It Live

After completing a journey of almost 40 days, India's lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is expected to make a soft landing on the south-polar region of the Moon today.

Aug 23, 2023 12:02 (IST) Chandrayaan 3 Live: "Chandrayaan-3 Mission Is Already A Success": Ex NASA Official Mike Gold



"Chandrayaan-3 Mission Is Already A Success": Ex NASA Official Mike Gold



#Chandrayaan3#ISROpic.twitter.com/yajCCPwLni - NDTV (@ndtv) August 23, 2023

Aug 23, 2023 12:00 (IST) Chandrayaan 3 Live: UP Students Prepare For Chandrayaan's Landing On Moon



#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Students in Moradabad paint their faces & display posters for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. pic.twitter.com/e7NM3wbQ1t - ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

Aug 23, 2023 11:55 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Here's A Look At India's Landmark Space Missions

With only a few hours left for the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3, here are India's previous landmark space missions:

Aryabhata - 1975 The Arybhata spacecraft was India's first satellite

Indian National Satelliete (INSAT) - 1983 INSAT was commissioned in 1983 and its is the largest domestic communication system in the Asia Pacific Region.

Chandrayaan - 2008 Chandrayaan 1 was India's first mission to the Moon.

Mangalyaan - 2014 Mangalyaan, or Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), was India's maiden mission to Mars.

ISRO launched 104 satellites in one mission - 2017 Indian created history in February 2017 by successfully launching 104 satellites on a single mission.



With only a few hours left for the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3, here are India's previous landmark space missions:

#WATCH | J&K: Students in Jammu organized an exhibition & sang songs for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. pic.twitter.com/DDd9aZI9Et - ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

Aug 23, 2023 11:15 (IST) Chandrayaan Mission Explained: What India Hopes To Achieve With Its Moon Mission

The mission will also demonstrate new technology for interplanetary missions.

Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram is carrying a rover named 'Pragyaan' which will analyse the chemical makeup of the moon's surface and search for water

Pragyaan will use its laser beams to melt a piece of the lunar surface, called regolith, and analyse the gases emitted in the process.

Through this mission, India will not only access a wealth of knowledge about the lunar surface but also its potential for human habitation in the future.

Aug 23, 2023 11:13 (IST) Chandrayaan 3 vs Luna 25: India Uses NASA's Playbook To Get Ahead In Space Race With Chandrayaan-3

The space race India aims to win this week by landing first on the moon's south pole is about science, the politics of national prestige and a new frontier: money.

Aug 23, 2023 11:13 (IST) Chandrayaan Live Updates: What Will Lander Vikram, Rover Pragyan Do After Touchdown?

The Lander has the capability to touch down at a specified lunar site and deploy the Rover which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility.

Aug 23, 2023 10:30 (IST) Chandrayaan 3 Live: Watch NDTV's Special Coverage On The Final Countdown



#Chandrayaan3: The Final Countdown | As India closes in on historic Moon landing, watch our special coverage with Pallava Bagla (@pallavabagla) and Vishnu Som (@VishnuNDTV) on August 23 on NDTV 24x7 and https://t.co/HUzJf0s7evpic.twitter.com/plSEwUdhUm - NDTV (@ndtv) August 22, 2023

Aug 23, 2023 09:49 (IST) Chandrayaan 3 Live: The "20 Minutes Of Terror" Before Moon Landing

On the day of landing, the twenty minutes of terror or T-20 kick in for a nail-biting finish.

On commands from Bengaluru, the Vikram lander will begin its descent towards the moon surface from an altitude of 25 km. In a powered descent, the Vikram lander will start hurtling towards the moon surface at a velocity of 1.68 km per second which is nearly 6048 km per hour -which is almost ten times the velocity of an airplane. Vikram lander will then slow down with all its engines firing - but the lander is still almost horizontal to the surface of the moon - this is called the rough braking phase which lasts for about 11 minutes. Through some maneuvers, the Vikram lander will be made vertical to the moon surface, with this begins the 'fine braking phase'.

Aug 23, 2023 09:34 (IST) Chandrayaan Live Updates: Chandrayaan Hours Away From Historic Landing On Moon



#Chandrayaan3 is set to land on the lunar surface this evening after completing key steps.



Track live coverage all day on NDTV network #Chandrayaan3Landing#ISROpic.twitter.com/mJ9himdm2y - NDTV (@ndtv) August 23, 2023

Aug 23, 2023 09:13 (IST) Chandrayaan 3 Live: "Confident": Former ISRO Director's Thumbs Up For Moon Landing



#WATCH | On #Chandrayaan3 mission, former director of ISRO, Dr Surendra Pal says, "I am confident just like the ISRO scientists that we will do much better because a lot of changes have been done in comparison to Chandrayaan 2...A lot of algorithms have been changed...Absolute... pic.twitter.com/oGNaWYLuSF - ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

Aug 23, 2023 08:22 (IST) Chandrayaan Moon Landing Live: Key Facts About India's Moon Mission

The Chandrayaan-3 is aimed at the lunar south pole, a region with water ice, or frozen water, that could be a source of oxygen, fuel and water for future moon missions or a more permanent moon colony.

If it lands successfully, the Chandrayaan-3 is expected to remain functional for two weeks, running a series of experiments.

The Chandrayaan-3 lander stands about 2 meters tall and has a mass of just over 1,700 kg, roughly on par with an SUV. It's designed to deploy a smaller, 26-kg lunar rover.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson said the U.S. space agency was "looking forward" to what would be learned from the Indian mission.

Aug 23, 2023 08:01 (IST) Chandrayaan 3 vs Luna 25: India's Boom, Russia's Crunch: How Money Is Shaping A New Space Race

The space race India aims to win this week by landing first on the moon's south pole is about science, the politics of national prestige and a new frontier: money.

Aug 23, 2023 08:01 (IST) Chandrayaan 3 Live: India Gets Ready To Celebrate Moon Touchdown



Aug 23, 2023 07:41 (IST) Chandrayaan 3 Live: Space Agencies Around The World Are Racing To Moon's South Pole. Here's Why

India's space agency is attempting to land a spacecraft on the moon's south pole, a mission that could advance India's space ambitions and expand knowledge of lunar water ice, potentially one of the moon's most valuable resources.

Aug 23, 2023 07:39 (IST) Chandrayaan Live updates: Indian Students In London Organise Special Prayer For Landing

Indian students and research scholars in Uxbridge, London organised a special prayer at the Adya Shakti Mataji Temple for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon.

A student present at the prayer said: "In the UK, every student and every professionals are wishing for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 and we are just wishing that everything goes smoothly and according to the plan and I wish and congratulate all the scientists of ISRO and the Indian government as well."

Aug 23, 2023 07:01 (IST) Chandrayaan 3 Live: Landing Due At 6.04 PM, Live Telecast Across India

The Chandrayaan-3 landing - due at 6.04 pm - will be telecast live across the country. Schools will be open for the event and space enthusiasts are organising parties in anticipation of the historic moment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is attending the BRICS summit in South Africa, will join in online.



Aug 23, 2023 06:46 (IST) Chandrayaan Live updates: Aarti At Ujjain's Mahalakeshwar Temple For Successful Landing



#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Special 'Bhasma Aarti' performed at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, for the successful landing of #Chandrayaan3



According to ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 is all set to land on the Moon on August 23 at around 18:04 hrs IST. pic.twitter.com/TSTq7yoYQe - ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 23, 2023

Aug 23, 2023 05:16 (IST) Chandrayaan Live Updates: Odisha Sand Artist's Tribute Ahead Of Chandrayaan-3 Landing On Moon

Chandrayaan Live updates: As Chandrayaan-3 is all set to create history by landing on the uncharted south pole of the Moon today, the team of sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik extends best wishes with his latest artwork. As Chandrayaan-3 is all set to create history by landing on the uncharted south pole of the Moon today, the team of sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik extends best wishes with his latest artwork.