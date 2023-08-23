Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing LIVE Updates: Chandrayan-3 Lands On Moon, India Enters Elite Space Club

New Delhi:
Chandrayaan 3 LIVE: India's Chandrayaan-3 will attempt to land on the moon's south pole today.
India's Chandrayaan-3 has landed on the moon's south pole. The successful moon mission has made India the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface after the US, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union.
Parties and prayers were held with great fervour across the country ahead of the historic lunar touchdown. ISRO is live telecasting the landing event on its ISRO website. The Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 from Sriharikota.
The Vikram lander began its descent toward the moon surface at a velocity of 1.68 km per second.
It then slowed down before beginning a powered vertical descent to the surface of the moon.
Here are the LIVE Updates On Chandrayaan-3:
Chandrayaan-3 Landing LIVE: ISRO Tweets Photos Taken During Lander Vikram's Descent
Images from the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera taken during the descent.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: A 2019 Moment Trends On Twitter As Chandrayaan-3 Lands On Moon
Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon this evening in a mission seen as crucial to lunar exploration and India's standing as a space power, just days after a similar Russian lander crashed. As the country celebrated the giant feat, X (formerly Twitter) was filled with photos of former ISRO chief K Sivan.
Chandrayaan-3 Landing LIVE Updates: "Our Scientists Created History," Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel hailed ISRO scientists and the people of the country for the successful Moon landing of Chandrayaan-3. "Our scientists have created history by making this difficult mission successful," he said in a statement.
"India has become the first country in the world to land a spacecraft near the south pole of the Moon and the fourth to reach the Moon," Mr Baghel noted.
Chandrayaan-3 Landing LIVE Updates: "Moment For Posterity," Says Foreign Office Spokesperson
"A moment for posterity," said foreign office spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live Updates: "Landmark Achievement, Momentous Occasion," Says Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh said India has added a "golden chapter in the history of space exploration".
Chandrayaan-3 Landing LIVE: Not Landing, ISRO Chief Says This Was 'Most Critical' Part Of Moon Mission
Chandrayaan-3 made a flawless soft landing on the Moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday. Only China, the United States, and Russia had accomplished this before. The last 20 minutes of Chandrayaan-3's approximately 4,00,000 km voyage to the Moon were the most stressful - the 'power descent' phase, which is an automated landing sequence carried out by the lander.
Chandrayaan-3 Landing LIVE Updates: "India Now On Moon," Tweets Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri
"India is now on the Moon! Sky is not the limit," tweeted Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates | "Heartiest Congratulations...": Leaders React To India's Moon Landing
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated India and the entire world for Lander Vikram's successful soft landing close to the Moon's South Pole. With the landing, India became the first country in the world to land on the lunar South Pole, where, scientists believe, there are good chances of discovering a dense concentration of water initially detected by the previous Chandrayaan-2 mission.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Amid Chandrayaan-3's Success, Aerospace, Defense Stocks Rally
The shares of aerospace and defense firms and those related to the two sectors rallied today as Chandrayaan-3 was set to touch down on the lunar surface.
Chandrayaan-3 Landing LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates ISRO For Moon Feat
"Chaand taare todh laoon... saari duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj
India aur
ISRO chhaa gaya
. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers... the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon," tweeted actor Shah Rukh Khan.Read here
.
Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live Updates: India's Chandrayaan-3 Lights Up Dark Side Of The Moon | 10 Points
A flawless soft landing by India's Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission near the moon's South Pole brought cheer to a billion hearts and catapulted India into the exclusive space club. S Somnath - the head of ISRO, said that "India is on the moon."
Chandrayaan-3 Landing Updates: HAL Congratulates Team ISRO
The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, or HAL, congratulated Team ISRO for "the significant feat of making India the first nation to successfully land on the South Pole of the Moon".
"The HAL is proud to be associated with ISRO by contributing metallic and composite structures, all propellant tanks and Bus Structure for the rover and lander which have gone in Chandrayaan-3. It shows HAL's unwavering commitment to Indian Space Program. HAL thanks ISRO for giving the opportunity to be associated with this prestigious mission," it said.
Chandrayaan-3 Landing Updates: "PM Modi Was Kind Enough To Call Me," Says ISRO Chief S Somnath
"PM Modi was kind enough to call me," the ISRO Chief said. "He conveyed his message to all the scientists and everyone who was a part of the mission. He is so clear about the 'Amrit Kaal'. I am sure he will support us on more of these exploratory missions," he said.
Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live Updates: "Unsuccessful Attempt Made It Possible To Achieve This," Says ISRO Chief S Somnath
ISRO chief S Somnath spoke to the media after Chandrayaan-3's successful soft-landing on the Moon. "The unsuccessful attempt made it possible for us to achieve this feat. We are excited. As PM said, this is just the beginning. This is not just for Chandrayan-3 but for all other future missions. Thanks to everyone for your prayers, excitement and love for the nation. This success is dedicated to all of you. The next mission is Gaganyaan. We are targeting to have it on September or in the first week of October. The rover will come out in a few hours. Sometimes it takes a day also. Once the rover comes out, it will do two experiments," he said.
Chandrayaan-3 Soft-Landing LIVE Updates: India Becomes 1st Nation To Land Spacecraft Near Moon's South Pole
India and its ambitious, low-cost space program have logged a historic triumph by becoming the first country to land a craft near the south pole of the Moon. At 6:04 pm, the unmanned Chandrayaan-3, which means "mooncraft" in Sanskrit, touched down as mission control technicians erupted in jubilation and embraced one another.
Chandrayaan-3 Lands On Moon LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 Makes History, Lands On Moon. Relive The Final 20 Minutes
At 6:04 pm today, Chandrayaan-3 successfully performed a soft landing on the Moon's surface, making India the fourth country after the US, China, and Russia to accomplish this.
The "20 minutes of terror" began at 5:47 pm when the lander Vikram - with the Pragyan rover that will operate on the lunar surface for 14 days - began the touchdown process.
Chandrayaan-3 Soft-Landing Update: "Glad To Be A Partner On This Mission," Tweets NASA Chief Bill Nelson
"Congratulations ISRO on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing! And congratulations to India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We're glad to be your partner on this mission!" tweeted NASA chief Bill Nelson.
Chandrayaan-3 Landing LIVE: "Result Of Decades Of Tremendous Ingenuity, Hard Work By Our Scientific Community," Says Rahulo Gandhi
"Chandrayaan-3's soft landing on the uncharted lunar South Pole is the result of decades of tremendous ingenuity and hard work by our scientific community," Rahul Gandhi said.
Chandrayaan-3 Landing Updates: Air Force Congratulatses ISRO
Indian Air Force congratulates ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon.
Chandrayaan-3 Live: PM Modi Dials ISRO Chief Right After Chandrayaan-3 Landed
Immediately after Chandrayaan-3 landed on Moon, PM Modi called ISRO chief S Somanath.
Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live: S Jaishankar Congratulates ISRO On "Flawless" Mission
"Congratulate Team ISRO on the flawless Chandrayaan-3 mission. The entire nation is proud of you. This achievement resonates around the world," said Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.
Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: "Unlocking Gateway To Space," Says Amit Shah
"The new space odyssey flies India's celestial ambitions to newer heights, setting it apart as the world's launchpad for space projects," posted Amit Shah.
Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live: PM's Message To World
PM's message to the world as Chandrayaan-3 soft-lands on Moon.
Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live: And It's A Touchdown
Touch-Down Moon!
Chandrayaan-3 Live: Actor Randeep Hooda cogratulates scientists on ISRO's big feat
"Moment of triumph. Big congratulations to our great scientists, technicians and every person at
ISRO," posted actor Randeep Hooda.
Chandrayaan-3 Landing LIVE: "India Has Come A Long Way In Space Research, Exploration," Says Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: "Great Moment Of Happiness," Says Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel
The project director of Chandrayaan-3, P Veeramuthuvel, said: "It's a great moment of happiness. It gives me immense satisfaction. Right from the launch to the landing, everything was smooth. We are the fourth country to achieve the feat."
Chandrayaan 3 Live Updates: BCCI tweets on Chandrayaan-3 success
"History created," said BCCI on India's moon mission.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: "ISRO Scientists Scripted History," Says Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated ISRO for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon. He called the soft landing a proud and cherished moment for the nation as it joined an elite group that has accomplished Moon missions.
Congratulating the ISRO team for creating history, the Chief Minister said, "Exploring unchartered polar regions has made the expedition more challenging with the world gazing at India in admiration. ISRO scientists scripted history propelling the prowess of space technology to heights greater than the great."
Chandrayaan-3 Live: Army congratulates team ISRO
Indian Army congratulates Team ISRO for the successful lunar eendezvous.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: "India Reached Uncharted Lunar South Oole Because Of Our Scientist," Says PM
Prime Minister further said: "The sky is not the limit. This day will be remembered. This day will inspire us to move toward a bright future. We can all aspire for the Moon and beyond. This milestone will take India beyond the Moon's orbit. Our approach of "One Earth, One Family, One Future" is resonating across the globe. This human-centric approach has been welcomed universally. Our Moon mission is also based on the human-centric approach, which is why the success belongs to all of humanity. India reached the uncharted lunar south pole because of our scientist's hard work and talent. Stories, myths, and anecdotes will change for the new generation. Earlier it was said - "Chanda mama bohot dur ke (the Moon is far away)". Now children will say "Chanda mama bass ek tour ke (the Moon is just a tour away)."
Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: "Historic Day For India's Space Sector," Tweets PM Modi
"Historic day for India's space sector. Congratulations to ISRO for the remarkable success of Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission," tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: "India Proving Sky Is Not The Limit," Says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the scientists at ISRO on the Chandrayaan-3's successful soft-landing on Moon. "This moment is precious and unprecedented. This moment is the strength of 1.4 billion heartbeats. This is success's "amrit varsha" in this phase of "amrit kaal". Our scientist also said India is on the moon. We became witness to India's flight in space. I am in South Africa for BRICS but my heart is in India. In spirit, I am with my countrymen. I want to congratulate Team Chandrayaan and ISRO and the countrymen," PM said.
"India is continuously proving that sky is not the limit," he added.
Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Chandrayaan-3 Lands On Moon
"'India, I reached my destination and you too!' : Chandrayaan-3," tweeted ISRO.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: India Creates History With Soft-Landing On Moon
India has landed on Moon.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: Final Phase Of Power Descent Begin, India Minutes Away From Moon
Vikram Lander enters final phase of power descent. The lander is jusy 800 metres away from lunar surface.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Watches ISRO's Live Stream Virtually From South Africa
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has virtually joined ISRO's Live stream of the Chandrayaan-3 landing from South Africa's Johannesburg, where he is attending the BRICS Summit.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: Lander Vikram Begins Power Descent To Moon
Lander Vikram has begun its power descent to Moon, inching even closer to entering an elite space club that currently has three nations. The lander's descent has begun and it will take place in four phases.
Chadrayaan-3 LIVE: Prayers Across UP Temples For Chandrayaan-3's Successful Landing
Prayers were offered at temples in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, Mathura, and Prayagraj for the safe landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's surface this evening.
Maulanas in the state's Rampur also prayed for the success of the mission, which will propel India to the elite space club.
Chandrayaan-3 Live: Sharad Pawar At Nehru Planetarium With Wife For Chandrayaan-3's Moon Landing
Sharad Pawar and his wife Pratibha Pawar are at the Nehru Planetarium to watch the soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of Moon.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: Union Minister Jitendra Singh At CSIR HQ For Moon Landing Live Stream
Union Minister Jitendra Singh is at the CSIR Headquarters in Delhi to watch the live stream of the Moon landing.
Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee Congratulates ISRO Ahead Of Chandrayaan-3's Soft Landing On Moon
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated ISRO ahead of Chadrayaan-3's soft-landing on the lunar south pole. "On behalf of the people of Bengal, I send my advance congratulations to ISRO. The scientists must get credit. The credit must go to the country. I congratulate Team India. There should be no divisive policy on this. Congratulations in advance, ISRO. Indira Gandhi sent an Indian to space," Mamata Banerjee said.
Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: With India's One Giant Step, Chandrayaan-3, Moon Race Heats Up
India's bid to become the first nation to land a spacecraft on the Moon's south pole is nearing conclusion today, the latest lunar push that has drawn in the world's top powers and new players. Delhi's attempt comes days after the crash landing on the Moon of Russia's Luna-25 probe.
Click here
for a detailed list of other missions to the celestial body.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates | Book Excerpt - Eye On The Stars: PM Modi's Championing Of The Space Sector
"The sky and stars have always enthralled children
. Our Space Program provides an impetus to the children to think big and reach across those boundaries, which were considered impossible till today. It is a vision to inspire the children to discover new stars, while gazing at them!"
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE UPDATES: India Uses NASA Playbook To Get Ahead In Space Race With Chandrayaan-3 Mission
The space race India aims to win today by landing first on the Moon's south pole is about science, the politics of national prestige, and a new frontier: money. India is looking to open the space sector to foreign investment as it targets a five-fold increase in its share of the global launch market.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: When A Tip By APJ Abdul Kalam Helped India's 1st Moon Mission Chandrayaan-1
India's first lunar mission was Chandrayaan-1, during which the satellite made more than 3,400 orbits around the moon and the mission was concluded when communication with the spacecraft was lost on August 29, 2009, according to ISRO.
When the Chandrayaan-1 was being assembled, APJ Abdul Kalam visited the ISRO office. And a tip by the former President helped India's first Moon mission.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE UPDATES: Singapore High Commissioner To India's Chandrayaan-3 Wish
Singapore's High Commissioner to India Simon Wong joins "billions of people in praying for the success of the #Chandrayaan3 mission".
"Best Of Luck, ISRO": Nitin Gadkari As Chandrayaan-3 Hours Away From Moon Landing
With just two hours until Lander Vikram touches down on the lunar south pole, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted: "India awaits to witness the historic moment."
"1.4 billion hearts are eagerly waiting to cheer on Chandrayaan 3's triumphant landing," he added.
Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Watch NDTV's Live Coverage Of India's Moon Mission
Chandrayaan Live Updates: What Is A Soft Landing And Why Is It A Challenge?
What is a soft landing?
A soft landing refers to the controlled descent and subsequent touchdown of a spacecraft on the lunar surface without causing significant damage to either the craft or its scientific instruments.
What are the challenges with a soft landing?
- Chandrayaan-3 will have to conquer blazing speeds and then execute a precise controlled descent.
- The Vikram lander will start hurtling towards the moon surface at a velocity of 1.68 km per second.
- It will then slow down - but the lander is still almost horizontal to the surface of the moon - this is called the rough braking phase which lasts for about 11 minutes.
- The lander will be made vertical to the moon surface, with this begins the 'fine braking phase'.
- Even a tiny mistake in how the spaceship descends can cause it to crash or get damaged.
Chandrayaan 3 Live: Inside ISRO's Mission Control Room In Bengaluru
Chandrayaan 3 Live: 3 Hours To Go Till Moon Touchdown
Chandrayaan 3 Live: A Big Day For India As Chandrayaan-3 Aims For Soft Landing On Moon
Chandrayaan 3 Live: What Makes Up India's Moon Mission Chandrayaan 3 Timeline: How Vikram Lander Will Touch Down On Moon Chandrayaan 3 Landing: All You Need To Know About India's Moon Mission Chandrayaan-3: Know The Differenece Between Chandrayaan-2 And Chandrayaan-3
Aim
The objectives of Chandrayaan-3 mission are safe and soft landing on the lunar surface.
Chandrayaan-3 will also conduct scientific experiments to study the moon's environment, including its history, geology, and potential for resources.
Design
Instead of a success-based design in Chandrayaan-2, the space agency opted for a failure-based design in Chandrayaan-3, focused on what all can fail and how to protect it and ensure a successful landing.
Apparatus
While the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter carried 9 instruments, the new orbiter will have a lone in-situ instrument: Spectro-polarimetry of habitable planet Earth.
The Vikram Lander has two on-board computers in Chandrayaan-3, there was only one in Chandrayaan-2.
Chandrayaan 3 Live: Union Minister Shares Chandrayaan's Journey To Moon
Chandrayaan 3 Live: How NASA, European Space Agency Are Helping India's Moon Mission
Space stations of the US's National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the European Space Agency (ESA) will be providing tracking support to the mission operations team during the descent of the lander.
When the lander is not in the view of our antenna, the NASA or ESA communicates with the lander and relay the information to the mission operations team in Bengaluru.
This, however, is not a free service. India is paying for this, depending on how many antennas it uses and for what duration.
Chandrayaan 3 Live: NDTV Explains What Lander Vikram, Pragyan Rover Will Do After Landing
Chandrayaan 3 Live: "All Set To Initiate Landing": ISRO Shares Photos Inside Mission Control Room
Chandrayaan 3 Live: "Chandrayaan-3 Mission Is Already A Success": Ex NASA Official Mike Gold
Chandrayaan 3 Live: UP Students Prepare For Chandrayaan's Landing On Moon
Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Here's A Look At India's Landmark Space Missions
With only a few hours left for the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3, here are India's previous landmark space missions:
Aryabhata - 1975
The Arybhata spacecraft was India's first satellite
Indian National Satelliete (INSAT) - 1983
INSAT was commissioned in 1983 and its is the largest domestic communication system in the Asia Pacific Region.
Chandrayaan - 2008
Chandrayaan 1 was India's first mission to the Moon.
Mangalyaan - 2014
Mangalyaan, or Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), was India's maiden mission to Mars.
ISRO launched 104 satellites in one mission - 2017
Indian created history in February 2017 by successfully launching 104 satellites on a single mission.
Chandrayaan Mission Explained: What India Hopes To Achieve With Its Moon Mission
- The mission will also demonstrate new technology for interplanetary missions.
- Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram is carrying a rover named 'Pragyaan' which will analyse the chemical makeup of the moon's surface and search for water
- Pragyaan will use its laser beams to melt a piece of the lunar surface, called regolith, and analyse the gases emitted in the process.
- Through this mission, India will not only access a wealth of knowledge about the lunar surface but also its potential for human habitation in the future.
Chandrayaan 3 Live: Watch NDTV's Special Coverage On The Final Countdown
Chandrayaan 3 Live: The "20 Minutes Of Terror" Before Moon Landing
On the day of landing, the twenty minutes of terror or T-20 kick in for a nail-biting finish.
- On commands from Bengaluru, the Vikram lander will begin its descent towards the moon surface from an altitude of 25 km.
- In a powered descent, the Vikram lander will start hurtling towards the moon surface at a velocity of 1.68 km per second which is nearly 6048 km per hour -which is almost ten times the velocity of an airplane.
- Vikram lander will then slow down with all its engines firing - but the lander is still almost horizontal to the surface of the moon - this is called the rough braking phase which lasts for about 11 minutes.
- Through some maneuvers, the Vikram lander will be made vertical to the moon surface, with this begins the 'fine braking phase'.
Chandrayaan Live Updates: Chandrayaan Hours Away From Historic Landing On Moon
Chandrayaan 3 Live: "Confident": Former ISRO Director's Thumbs Up For Moon Landing
Chandrayaan Moon Landing Live: Key Facts About India's Moon Mission
- The Chandrayaan-3 is aimed at the lunar south pole, a region with water ice, or frozen water, that could be a source of oxygen, fuel and water for future moon missions or a more permanent moon colony.
- If it lands successfully, the Chandrayaan-3 is expected to remain functional for two weeks, running a series of experiments.
- The Chandrayaan-3 lander stands about 2 meters tall and has a mass of just over 1,700 kg, roughly on par with an SUV. It's designed to deploy a smaller, 26-kg lunar rover.
- NASA administrator Bill Nelson said the U.S. space agency was "looking forward" to what would be learned from the Indian mission.
Chandrayaan 3 Live: India Gets Ready To Celebrate Moon Touchdown Chandrayaan Live updates: Indian Students In London Organise Special Prayer For Landing
Indian students and research scholars in Uxbridge, London organised a special prayer at the Adya Shakti Mataji Temple for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon.
A student present at the prayer said: "In the UK, every student and every professionals are wishing for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 and we are just wishing that everything goes smoothly and according to the plan and I wish and congratulate all the scientists of ISRO and the Indian government as well."
Chandrayaan 3 Live: Landing Due At 6.04 PM, Live Telecast Across India
The Chandrayaan-3 landing - due at 6.04 pm - will be telecast live across the country. Schools will be open for the event and space enthusiasts are organising parties in anticipation of the historic moment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is attending the BRICS summit in South Africa, will join in online.
Chandrayaan Live updates: Aarti At Ujjain's Mahalakeshwar Temple For Successful Landing
Chandrayaan Live Updates: Havan In Virginia For Chandrayaan-3 Landing