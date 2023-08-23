'Proud Of Them': Families Of 3 ISRO Scientists From Madhya Pradesh On Chandrayaan-3

The families of three ISRO scientists from Madhya Pradesh said they are proud of them

The dedication and innovation of three scientists from Madhya Pradesh have not only brought glory to the country but have also added a new chapter to India's space exploration legacy.

In the vast expanse of the cosmos, humankind's insatiable curiosity continues to push the boundaries of exploration. The three scientists helmed each of the crucial Moon missions of India's space programme, including Chandrayaan-3, which carried the dreams and aspirations of an entire nation.

Mahendra Thakre, a scientist from Maoist-affected Balaghat district, is the project manager of Chandrayaan-3. He has over 30 years of experience in the space sector and has worked on several other missions, including Chandrayaan-1 and Mangalyaan.

"He is working as a team manager in launching. We are very proud of our son," Mr Thakre's father Khusilal Thakre said.

"He went up to the top, and is an honour for our village," the scientist's neighbour Rameshwar Chaudhry said.

The second scientist, Priyanshu Mishra, is from a small village in tribal-dominated Umaria district. An MTech from Ranchi, he has been working at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) since 2009.

The third scientist, Om Pandey, a resident of Satna, is a part of the team monitored Chandrayaan's orbit and trajectory. He was also involved in the process of landing the lander Vikram on the Moon.

Mr Pandey studied electrical engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and joined ISRO in 2018. His mother, Kusum Pandey, said he is a very devoted son, adding he talks to his family daily.

"Our neighbours are asking how to get into ISRO. We are very proud of him," Mr Pandey's wife Shikha said.