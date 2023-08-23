Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing: Where And How To Watch It Live

Chandrayaan-3: India's Moon Mission

After completing a journey of almost 40 days, India's lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is expected to make a soft landing on the south-polar region of the Moon today. Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14 from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. Just a few weeks after the launch, the lander entered lunar orbit on August 5.

On Sunday, the Indian Space Research Organisation informed the world through a tweet that the lander module is set to touch down on the Moon's surface around 18:04 hours IST on August 23, 2023. Through the same tweet, ISRO also informed how people across the globe could watch India's Chandrayaan-3 completing its lunar mission.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



????????Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon ????on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST.



Thanks for the wishes and positivity!



Let's continue experiencing the journey together

as the action unfolds LIVE at:

ISRO Website https://t.co/osrHMk7MZL

YouTube… pic.twitter.com/zyu1sdVpoE — ISRO (@isro) August 20, 2023

How you can watch it

ISRO's official site informed through a statement that on Wednesday, they will broadcast the “eagerly anticipated event” “starting from 17:27 Hrs. IST.” The statement added that citizens can also watch “the live coverage”, which will be available on multiple platforms including “ISRO Website, YouTube, ISRO's Facebook page, and DD National TV channel.”

Furthermore, ISRO invited all schools and educational institutions across the country “to actively publicise this event” among the students and faculty. It also asked the authorities to “organize the LIVE streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 soft landing within the premises.”

Apart from these platforms, you can also watch the unfolding of this historic moment live on NDTV.

It must be noted that ISRO has also revealed earlier that even after the lander makes a soft landing on the Moon, its propulsion module will continue to orbit the Moon, in a bid to study the Earth's atmosphere.