Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chaand Taare' Post Right After India Lands On Moon

Shah Rukh Khan capped India's Moon landing with an iconic song from his own movie, underlining the sense of accomplishment and joy the nation witnessed as Chandrayaan-3 touched down near the Moon's south pole.

The unmanned Chandrayaan-3 touched down at 6:04 pm as mission control technicians let out a giant whoop and embraced their colleagues.

Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully

soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3pic.twitter.com/yBJu9k7Q8a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 23, 2023

The landing comes days after a Russian probe crashed in the same region and four years since the previous Indian attempt failed at the last moment.

"Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the Moon," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced at its headquarters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in South Africa for the BRICS Summit, joined virtually to witness the big moment. He smiled broadly and waved an Indian flag on a live broadcast to announce the mission's success as a triumph that extended beyond his country's borders.