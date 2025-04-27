"<i>Tu Abhi Bhi...</i>": Adnan Sami's Comeback To Pak Ex Minister's Balloon Dig

As emotions run high in the aftermath of the heinous terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, singer Adnan Sami has blasted Pakistani politician and former minister Fawad Ahmed Hussain Chaudhry after the latter took a swipe at him.

Reacting to an X post on New Delhi setting a deadline for Pakistan nationals to leave India, Fawad Ahmed Hussain Chaudhry, a former minister from the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, took a dig at Adnan Sami. "What about Adnan Sami?" he asked.

Mr Sami was born and raised in the UK. His father was from Pakistan and his mother was from Jammu. The popular singer has been living in India since 2001. Earlier, he had a visitor's visa and held Pakistani and Canadian citizenship. In 2015, he applied for an Indian citizenship and the government approved the request. Since 2016, he has been an Indian citizen.

Even that you didn't get right you dumb Ass…My roots are from Peshawar- Not Lahore!! To think that you were Minister of (Mis) Information and have no knowledge about any information!!!! Meri tho hawa nikal gaee- Tu abhi bhi Balloon hai! And you were Minister of Science?… Was… https://t.co/QRuRggBPuO — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 26, 2025

Responding to the Pakistan politician's post, Mr Sami said on X, "Who's going to tell this illiterate idiot!!"

Fawad Ahmed Hussain Chaudhry did not stop at this and made an objectionable personal remark on Mr Sami's weight loss journey. "Our very Own Lahori Adnan Sami aisay lag rahay hein jaisey Balooon se hawa nikal chuki hooo... get well soon," he said. This translates to, "Our very own Lahori Adnan Sami looks like a deflated balloon, get well soon."

This drew a sharp comeback from the singer. Mr Sami referred to the Pakistan politician as a "dumba**" and corrected him, saying that his roots were from Peshawar and not Lahore. "To think that you were Minister of (Mis) Information and have no knowledge about any information," he said, taking a swipe at the former minister.

"Meri tho hawa nikal gaee, Tu abhi bhi Balloon hai (I may have been deflated, you are still a balloon. And you were Minister of Science? Was that the science of Bulls**t?" the singer said.

Mr Sami, like crores of Indians, has been devastated by the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where terrorists shot dead 25 tourists and a local Kashmiri in cold blood. Earlier, he had posted that his heart had shattered into a million pieces as he grappled with the devastating news of the terror attack.

"How can humanity stoop to such depths of depravity? How can the beauty of nature be perverted to stage such horrific crimes against humanity?" he had said.

India has since taken several steps against Pakistan, suspending the Indus Water Treaty and downsizing High Commissions. It has also suspended visa services to Pakistani nationals and said all Pakistani citizens currently in India must leave. The fresh tension between the two neighbours has sparked heated social media exchanges between public figures of the two countries.