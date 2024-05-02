'Rahul On Fire': Pak Politician's Praise For Rahul Gandhi Draws BJP's Anger

In the video shared by Mr Hussain, Rahul Gandhi can be heard criticising the BJP.

A social media post by a former Pakistani minister has sparked fresh tensions between the BJP and the Congress. The post from Ch Fawad Hussain featured excerpts from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech with the caption "Rahul on fire," drawing sharp criticism from BJP leaders.

Amit Malviya, the BJP's IT cell chief, took to social media to question the Congress's association with Pakistan, pointing out Mr Hussain's previous role in Imran Khan's cabinet.

"Ch Fawad Hussain, who served in the Imran Khan cabinet, as Minister for Information and Broadcasting, is promoting Rahul Gandhi. Is the Congress planning to contest election in Pakistan?"

"From a manifesto, that has imprints of the Muslim league to a ringing endorsement, from across the border, Congress's dalliance with Pakistan can't get more obvious," he added.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala echoed similar sentiments, accusing the Congress of having a clear alliance with Pakistan.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala echoed similar sentiments, accusing the Congress of having a clear alliance with Pakistan.

"Congress ka haath Pakistan ke saath," Mr Poonawala posted. "Earlier Hafiz Saeed had said Congress is his favourite party. Mani Aiyer went to Pakistan for support to depose PM Modi! We remember Pakistan Zindabad slogans were raised recently by Congress leaders and BK Hariprasad openly batted for Pak. Time and again Congress leaders defended Pakistani terrorists too."

— Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) May 1, 2024

In the video shared by Mr Hussain, Rahul Gandhi can be heard criticising the BJP, particularly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The edited clip focuses on Mr Gandhi's remarks regarding the Ram Mandir's inauguration, where he accuses the BJP of neglecting the interests of the marginalised communities.