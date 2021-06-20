Happy Father's Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Messages And Images To Share

Father's Day 2021: Check out these Father's Day wishes and messages

Today is Father's Day. The special day for dads is here and most families must have already made plans for celebrations. Both parents and children across the world forward to Father's Day. There are so many ways to celebrate your dad on Father's Day. You can also enjoy the day playing indoor or outdoor games or even go for a walk together. Sending Father's Day wishes and messages are a big part of the celebrations. Children enjoy making greetings cards for their dads. Here are a few Father's Daywishes and messages to share

Father's Day Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greetings, Photos, SMS you can send to your father today

Happy Father's Day to the wonderful father who is always there for me!

Happy Father's Day to the best father in the world. I love dear dad!

Dear Father, best wishes on your day! You are the kindest and most loving person I know!

Happy Father's Day! May God always be with you and give you lots of happiness!

Happy Fathers Day! You have made me feel special with your tender care and love.

Thank you for never being 'busy' for me. You always have time for me. Happy Father's Day!

You are the real superman. Thank you for everything you do. Happy Father's Day pa!

Thanks for making all the sacrifices silently to get us a good life! I love you, Happy Father's Day dad!

Dear Papa, you may not be beside me today, but you are alive in my heart. Thank you for being such a wonderful father.

Happy Father's Day papa! Whatever I am today is because of you. Stay healthy and strong.

You have been the guiding light in my life! Happy Father's Day dad!

Father's Day: Quotes to remember

"As fathers, we need to be involved in our children's lives not just when it's convenient or easy, and not just when they're doing well - but when it's difficult and thankless, and they're struggling. That is when they need us most" - Barack Obama

"What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family" - Mother Teresa

"I love my daddy. My daddy's everything. I hope I can find a man that will treat me as good as my dad" - Lady Gaga

"Certain is it that there is no kind of affection so purely angelic as of a father to a daughter. In love to our wives there is desire; to our sons, ambition; but to our daughters, there is something which there are no words to express" - Joseph Addison

"The bond that links your true family is not one of blood, but of respect and joy in each other's life" - Richard Bach

Happy Father's Day to all the dads!