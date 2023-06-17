Father’s Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, And Quotes

New Delhi:
Fathers play a range of roles in our lives. From being our protectors to serving as our role models, they are truly special. Father's Day is marked every year to recognize and honour the sacrifices fathers make for their children. This year, Father's Day will be celebrated on June 18.
Date
Father's Day is not observed on a fixed date. In most of countries, the occasion is marked on the third Sunday of every June. In India, Father's Day is falling on June 18 this year. However, in countries like Croatia, Italy, Portugal, and Spain, Father's Day is celebrated on March 19. In Thailand, celebrations of Father's Day are held on December 5, which is the birthday of former King Bhumibol Adulyadej, while Taiwan celebrates the occasion on August 8.
Significance
Father's Day is an opportunity for us to thank that man who has always been there to support us and helped us prosper in life. A father is the pillar of strength for his children and shields them from any threat.
Below are some quotes you can share this Father's Day.
- You've been there through my highs and lows, but always made me feel like I could soar! Happy Father's Day from your daughter.
- Today is your day. A day to celebrate and let you know how much you are appreciated and loved by Dad.
- Dad, you're the first person I turn to when I have a question or need some advice. Thank you for always answering.
- I am so grateful to have a dad who is as wonderful as you. Thank you for everything. Happy Father's Day!
- There's no better role model than you, Dad. Happy Father's Day
- Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, storytellers, and singers of song
- My father didn't tell me how to live. He lived, and let me watch him do it.
- A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow.
- Behind every great daughter is a truly amazing father.
- Dad: A son's first hero, a daughter's first love.