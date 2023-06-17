Father’s Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, And Quotes

his year, Father's Day will be celebrated on June 18.

Fathers play a range of roles in our lives. From being our protectors to serving as our role models, they are truly special. Father's Day is marked every year to recognize and honour the sacrifices fathers make for their children. This year, Father's Day will be celebrated on June 18.

Date

Father's Day is not observed on a fixed date. In most of countries, the occasion is marked on the third Sunday of every June. In India, Father's Day is falling on June 18 this year. However, in countries like Croatia, Italy, Portugal, and Spain, Father's Day is celebrated on March 19. In Thailand, celebrations of Father's Day are held on December 5, which is the birthday of former King Bhumibol Adulyadej, while Taiwan celebrates the occasion on August 8.

Significance

Father's Day is an opportunity for us to thank that man who has always been there to support us and helped us prosper in life. A father is the pillar of strength for his children and shields them from any threat.

Below are some quotes you can share this Father's Day.