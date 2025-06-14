Father's Day 2025: Wishes, Quotes And Messages To Share With Your Dad

Fathers play a range of roles in our lives. From being our protectors to serving as our role models, they are truly special. Father's Day is marked every year to recognise and honour the sacrifices fathers make for their children. It is an opportunity for every child to thank the man who has always been there to support them and help them prosper in life. Father's Day is celebrated across the globe on the third Sunday of June every year, and this year, it falls on June 15.

People celebrate Father's Day with different kinds of gestures. Some prefer to give their dads gifts, while others would rather spend a day in the company of their father or father figure. You can also add an extra-special touch with heartwarming wishes and messages for your dad.

Here are some Father's Day wishes, greetings, quotes and messages that you can share with your father to make him feel special:

Happy Father's Day to the self-appointed coolest dad in the world! (Don't worry, we agree with you... most of the time.) Lots of love on this special day.

On this Father's Day, I want you to know how much you mean to me. You're not just my Dad but my superhero. Love you lots!

Dad, you're the first person I turn to when I have a question or need some advice. Thank you for always answering.

You've been there through my highs and lows, but always made me feel like I could soar! Happy Father's Day from your daughter.

This Father's Day, I hope you are blessed with wonderful days ahead without any struggle. I thank you for everything papa and please be with me forever.

Dad, your love and guidance have shaped me into who I am today. Thank you for being an incredible father. Happy Father's Day!

Thank you for being the rock of our family and always putting us first. Happy Father's Day, Dad! You're simply the best.

Wishing a joyful Father's Day to the man who has always been my biggest cheerleader. Love you, Dad!

Father's Day Quotes