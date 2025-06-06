Father's Day 2025: Date, History And Gift Ideas To Mark The Special Day

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Fathers Day is celebrated globally on the third Sunday of June. Fathers Day acknowledges the vital role of fathers in shaping children's lives and values. Common celebrations include gifts, meals, and activities, with various gift ideas suggested.

Father's Day is a day to acknowledge the consistent contribution and sacrifice of a father or father figures in the lives of children and families. The day is celebrated across the globe on the third Sunday of June every year, and this year, it falls on June 15. People celebrate this day with different kinds of gestures. For instance, some prefer to give their dads gifts, while others would rather spend a day in the company of their father or father figure.

Father's Day 2025: Date

Most countries mark Father's Day in June. This year, it falls on June 15 in India.

However, in countries like Croatia, Italy, Portugal, and Spain, Father's Day is celebrated on March 19. In Thailand, celebrations of Father's Day are held on December 5, which is the birthday of former King Bhumibol Adulyadej, while Taiwan celebrates the occasion on August 8.

Father's Day 2025: History

Father's Day was a one-time commemoration in 1908 after a mining mishap in West Virginia's Fairmount took the lives of 362 men. Later, in 1909, a woman named Sonora Smart Dodd, one of six children raised by a widower, wanted to establish a day specific for male parents, similar to Mother's Day. Her idea was successful as the local church, the shopkeepers, the YMCA and government officials came to support her, as per History.com. With this, the first Father's Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910. Eventually, the holiday spread across the United States and is now observed globally on the third Sunday of June.

Father's Day 2025: Significance

This day is celebrated to appreciate the contributions of fathers and father-like figures in a person's life. Fathers play a significant role in shaping a child's life. From inculcating the right values to helping their children develop a healthy and positive lifestyle, a father supports children at different stages of their lives and guides them in the right direction.

Father's Day 2025: Celebrations and gift ideas

From cooking up his favourite meal to taking him to a movie, there is a lot you can do on this day. In the middle of this, if you have forgotten to get a gift for your dad, here are some suggestions.

Gourmet Gift Basket

Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Smartwatch

Smart Home Device

Sunglasses

Relaxation Kit

Belt

Perfume

Add an extra-special touch with inspiring wishes and messages for your dad.