International Yoga Day 2021: Know All About The Basic Rules Of Yoga

International Yoga Day Images: Every day must be yoga day, say experts

International Yoga Day 2021: Yoga Day is on June 21. Yoga has become a part of daily life for millions of people worldwide. It has emerged as the most friendly and trusted way to keep fit. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted schedules and people who are recovering or have recovered from the infection are still battling weakness and other health issues. Meditation and yoga under supervision help such people to get back to normal lives faster, according to experts. Online yoga classes have become very popular during the pandemic and it is easy to access expert advice on yoga.

International Yoga Day 2021: Know the basic rules for yoga

Yoga should be done on empty stomach. One needs to wait for at least three hours before practicing yoga, say experts. Avoid sipping tea or coffee while practicing yoga One should begin with easy yoga poses and then move on to the tough ones. Relax for 10 seconds at least after each yoga exercise. Comfortable clothes are essential for practicing yoga. Yoga must not be pratised on on hard ground. Experts advise using yoga mats or a thick bed sheet for yoga. Morning is said to be the best time for practising yoga Food can be taken after an hour of practicing yoga. It is always better to practice yoga where there is abundant clean air. It is better to take shower after practicing yoga. The benefits of yoga can be enjoyed only when one is discipline and regular in practising yoga.

The UN General Assembly in 2014 overwhelmingly adopted a draft resolution, declaring June 21 as International Yoga Day. A record 177 countries supported the resolution. There are yoga enthusiasts in every corner of the world today.