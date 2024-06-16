Happy Father's Day 2024: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, And WhatsApp Status

Father's Day 2024: This year, Father's Day is being celebrated on June 16.

Father's Day is a holiday dedicated to honouring fathers and celebrating fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society. Celebrated on the third Sunday of June in numerous nations, it's an event to show love and gratitude with cards, gifts, and quality time spent together. This year, Father's Day is being celebrated on June 16. Father's Day is an opportunity for us to thank that man who has always been there to support us and help us prosper in life.

Here are a few wishes and messages that you can send to your father on this special day.

Father's Day 2024: Wishes, Messages, Statuses

Dad, you're the first person I turn to when I have a question or need some advice. Thank you for always answering.

Dad, your love and guidance have shaped me into who I am today. Thank you for being an incredible father. Happy Father's Day!

This Father's Day, I hope you are blessed with wonderful days ahead without any struggle. I thank you for everything papa and please be with me forever.

You've been there through my highs and lows, but always made me feel like I could soar! Happy Father's Day from your daughter.

Happy Father's Day to the self-appointed coolest dad in the world! (Don't worry, we agree with you… most of the time.) Lots of love on this special day.

Father, you are the best. You are better than the rest. I am blessed to have you The best Dad through and through.

Wishing a joyful Father's Day to the man who has always been my biggest cheerleader. Love you, Dad!

Thank you for being the rock of our family and always putting us first. Happy Father's Day, Dad! You're simply the best.

On this Father's Day, I want you to know how much you mean to me. You're not just my Dad but my superhero. Love you lots!

Father's Day Quotes

''A father doesn't tell you that he loves you. He shows you'' —Dimitri the Stoneheart

“I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father's protection” - Sigmund Freud

''Any fool can have a child. That doesn't make you a father. It's the courage to raise a child that makes you a father.'' - Barack Obama

“Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, storytellers, and singers of song.” - Pam Brown

''One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters." - George Herbert

''A father's smile has been known to light up a child's entire day.'' - Susan Gale

"A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society." — Billy Graham

"A father is neither an anchor to hold us back nor a sail to take us there, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way." — Unknown