Father's Day 2019: Know Date And Origin Of The Day That Celebrates Dads

Father's Day is celebrated every year on third Sunday of June. This year, Father's Day date is on June 16. Celebrations for Father's Day date back to 1908 and have recently become a global phenomenon.

Origins of Father's Day:

The first known Father's Day service was conducted at a church in West Virginia in 1908. The credit for which goes to Grace Golden Clayton when she suggested if the Sunday service could be conducted in the honour of over 200 fathers who has died at a mining explosion in Monongah in West Virginia.

While this is traced to be the origin of the concept of Father's Day, it did not become an annual international event until 1909 when Sonara Smart Dodd from Washington proposed the idea of Father's Day to Spokane Ministerial Association on June 5 as it was the day her father was born.

The first Father's Day in Spokane, Washington, was observed a year after that, on June 19, 1910. This then became an annual event at Spokane. The concept soon picked up across towns that had their own ways to celebrate the occasion.

It was in 1913 when the first bill was introduced in the Congress, suggesting that Father's Day should be considered to be a national holiday. The bill was however passed only in 1972 declaring Father's Day a national holiday on the third Sunday in June.