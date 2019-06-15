Father's Day 2019: 10 Most-Memorable Quotes On Fatherhood

Father's Day in 2019: Fathers dedicate their lives for the well-being of their children. They work, care, share and are always the first ones to rise up to any crisis.

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 15, 2019 13:00 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Father's Day 2019: 10 Most-Memorable Quotes On Fatherhood

Father's Day in 2019 will be celebrated on June 16, Sunday.


New Delhi: 

Father's Day – a day dedicated to dads around the world is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June. This year, it will fall on June 16. It's a day to make your fathers feel special. Fathers dedicate their lives for the well-being of their children. They work, care, share and are always the first ones to rise up to any crisis. Started in 1908, Father's Day has recently become a global phenomenon with customised theme-based gifts, cards, dinners, shopping vouchers and vacations planned around it. It's a day to spend time with your dads and do his favourite things together.

On Father's Day, here are some quotes to show your love to your dad:

"I think my mom put it best. She said, "Little girls soften their daddy's hearts."
- Paul Walker

"My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me." - Jim Valvano

Any fool can have a child. That doesn't make you a father. It's the courage to raise a child that makes you a father" - Barack Obama

"My dad's my best mate, and he always will be." - Cher Lloyd

"My father didn't tell me how to live. He lived, and let me watch him do it." - Clarence Budington Kelland

By the time a man realises that maybe his father was right, he usually has a son who thinks he's wrong" - Charles Wadsworth

Some people don't believe in heroes, but they haven't met my dad." - Unknown

"To a father growing old nothing is dearer than a daughter." - Euripides

"It doesn't matter who my father was; it matters who I remember he was." -  Anne Sexton

"One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters." - George Herbert

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

father's day in 2019fathers day in indiafathers day quotes

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsMG Hector ReviewIndia vs PakistanLED TVTata Sky

................................ Advertisement ................................