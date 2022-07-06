Father-Son Duo Killed, 2 Girls Injured After Being Hit By Bus In UP

2 girls, who were returning home from school, were also hit bus at the same time. (Representational)

A father-son duo travelling by bicycle were killed and two others were injured after being hit by a bus in Bisauli Kotwali area here on Tuesday, police said.

Pappu Singh (50), a resident of Panauri village of Bisauli Kotwali area was returning on bicycle after the admission of his son, Avichal (14) in class nine in ML Inter College, when a private bus hit them near Madanjudi village, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Siddharth Verma said.

While the son died on the spot, the father was rushed to the district hospital in a critical condition, where the doctors declared him dead.

At the time of the accident, Kajal and Rita, two girls of Panauri village, who were returning home from school were also hit by the out-of-control bus and were seriously injured, the SP said.

They have been admitted to a private hospital in a critical condition.

After the accident, the bus fell into a ditch on the side of the road and the driver and cleaner of the bus fled from the spot, the SP added.

