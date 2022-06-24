Father-Son Duo Arrested, Heroin Worth Rs 7 Crore Seized In Assam

Police seized 1 kg of heroin concealed in a vegetable sack they were carrying.

A man and his son were arrested on Friday while transporting heroin worth Rs 7 crore in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a patrolling team intercepted the duo and seized 1 kg of heroin concealed in a vegetable sack they were carrying in Lahorijan area bordering Nagaland, a police officer said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appreciated the police for the seizure.

"Another major achievement of @assam police in its drive against drugs as @karbianglongpol seizes 1 kg heroin at Lahorijan. Two accused from a neighbouring state have been apprehended. Highly appreciated! Keep up the excellent work," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, police burnt drugs worth Rs 35 crore, seized in various operations since May 2021, at a brick kiln in Hekenamra area of Morigaon district.

The seized drugs were related to disposed of cases and they were burnt with permission from a local court, Morigaon Superintendent of Police Aparna Natarajan told reporters.

There were 3.3 kg of heroin, 150 kg of ganja, 1,000 cough syrup bottles and 5,000 tablets among the burnt drugs, she said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)