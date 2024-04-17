Father 'Shocked Over Son's Involvement' In Firing Near Salman Khan's House

Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal arrested over the firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence

Joginder Shah, the father of Sagar Pal, who was arrested for allegedly opening fire outside the residence of actor Salman Khan, said he was "shocked to know about his son's involvement" in the incident.

Mumbai Police have arrested 21-year-old Sagar Pal and 24-year-old Vicky Gupta from Gujarat's Kutch a day after they opened fire outside Salman Khan's Bandra residence on Sunday. Both suspects are residents of Mahsi village in Bihar's West Champaran district.

"I was really shocked to learn about his involvement through social media... We don't know how it happened. He was never involved in any crime earlier," the father said.

"He was a simple person... he was working in Jalandhar (Punjab), I don't know how he reached Mumbai," the father, a daily wager, told reporters.

According to Mumbai Police, Pal and Gupta were on the run after firing five rounds outside Salman Khan's residence. They were caught from a village in Kutch district of Gujarat on Monday night.

West Champaran Superintendent of Police D Amarkesh said no member of the accused's family has been arrested.



