'Salman Khan Should Be Scared': What Gangster Told Shooters Before Firing

Two shooters fired multiple shots at Salman Khan's Mumbai home on April 14

Salman Khan should get scared: this is what gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol had told the shooters who fired multiple shots at the actor's Mumbai home on April 14, police have found.

In its 1,735-page chargesheet filed before a special court, Crime Branch has mentioned audio clips of conversations between the shooters and Anmol Bishnoi ahead of the firing. Bishnoi, the chargesheet says, told shooters Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal to not wear helmets and smoke cigarettes to appear fearless.

The chargesheet also mentions Salman Khan's statement, in which he has said that his family is in danger of being attacked by Anmol Bishnoi. In their conversations over Signal app, Anmol Bishnoi instructed the shooters to fire multiple shots targeting the actor's home, the chargesheet says. "Fire in a way that Bhai (Salman) gets scared, keep smoking so that you appear fearless on (CCTV) camera," he said.

The chargesheet says Anmol Bishnoi was in constant touch with Gupta and Pal before the shooting. The police have also said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is now in jail, had spoken to the shooters. Anmol, the chargesheet says, told the shooters that if they are successful, they will "create history" and their name will appear in media.

The shooters and three others, Sonukumar Bishnoi, Mohammad Rafiq Choudhary and Harpal Singh, have been arrested and are currently in judicial custody.

Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol and one Rawtaran Bishnoi are the wanted accused in the chargesheet. Anmol is believed to be in Canada and a lookout circular has been issued against him.