FASTag Annual Pass: Price, Start Date, Benefits And How To Apply Online

The Centre is introducing a FASTag-based annual pass priced at Rs 3,000 for non-commercial private vehicles. Under the new policy, private vehicle owners can make 200 trips across national highways in a year for a one-time charge. The pass will be valid either for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first.

"The annual pass will enable seamless and cost-effective travel across National Highways throughout the country," Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said.

What Is FASTag?

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system in India, operated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). It uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to automatically deduct toll charges from a linked bank account or wallet.

How Does FASTag Work?

The FASTag is a small sticker affixed to the front windshield of a vehicle. When the vehicle approaches a toll plaza, sensors scan the tag and automatically deduct the applicable toll fee from the user's account. A confirmation SMS is also sent to the registered mobile number after every transaction.

When Will The FASTag Annual Pass Be Issued?

The new FASTag annual pass will be available starting August 15. Mr Gadkari said, "This policy addresses long-standing concerns regarding toll plazas located within a 60 km range and simplifies toll payments through a single, affordable transaction."

He added that the initiative would help in "reducing wait times, easing congestion, and minimising disputes at toll plazas."

Where To Apply For The FASTag Annual Pass

The government is making it simple to apply through digital platforms. A dedicated activation and renewal link will soon be available on:

The Rajmarg Yatra App.

The official website of NHAI.

The website of MoRTH (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways).

How To Apply For The FASTag Annual Pass

Visit one of those platforms when the feature is active. Log in using your registered FASTag credentials. Enter your vehicle registration details and mobile number. Pay Rs 3,000 via UPI, credit/debit card, or net banking. After payment, your FASTag will be auto-linked to the Annual Pass. Once activated, within about 24 hours, you will have a full-year or 200-trip validity.

In the past, the government proposed a lifetime FASTag plan at Rs 30,000 for 15 years. That plan has since been shelved. There was also talk of a distance-based toll model, where users would pay a flat Rs 50 per 100 km, but no official word has been given on that model yet.