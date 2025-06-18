'Rs 3,000, 200 Trips...': Nitin Gadkari Shares New FASTag Annual Pass Details

The government is introducing a FASTag-based annual pass priced at Rs 3,000, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said in an X post on Wednesday.

To be issued from August 15, the pass - available for non-commercial private vehicles only - will be valid from a year from date of activation or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first, he said.

"The annual pass will enable seamless and cost-effective travel across National Highways throughout the country. A dedicated link for activation and renewal will soon be made available on the Rajmarg Yatra App as well as on the official websites of NHAI (National Highways Association of India) and MoRTH (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways)," he said.

"This policy addresses long-standing concerns regarding toll plazas located within a 60 km range and simplifies toll payments through a single, affordable transaction. By reducing wait times, easing congestion, and minimising disputes at toll plazas, the annual pass aims to deliver a faster and smoother travel experience for millions of private vehicle owners."

Credit: Image posted on X by @nitin_gadkari

There was talk last month about the government was working on a new toll policy that could make highway travel more seamless and economical for commuters.

Back then there were rumours of two kinds of new passes:

Annual: A one-time FASTag recharge for Rs 3,000 would allow private vehicles to travel across national highways and state expressways for a year without additional toll charges.

Distance-based: For those who do not want to opt for the annual model, a flat toll of Rs 50 per 100 km could replace the current toll plaza fee structure, sources had said.

While the former has been announced, it is unclear if Mr Gadkari's minister will also operationalise the latter option. Incidentally, the government had shelved an earlier proposal for a 'lifetime FASTag' that would cost a staggering Rs 30,000 but be valid for 15 years only.

The new system will use existing FASTag infrastructure, but eventually replace toll booths with sensor-based collection systems, relying on GPS and automated vehicle tracking, for barrier-free travel.

