Will FASTag Annual Toll Pass Be A Reality? Here's What We Know

The central government is working on a new toll policy that could make highway travel more seamless and economical for commuters. According to the Times of India, vehicle owners may soon be able to opt for a FASTag Annual Pass, enabling unlimited travel on national highways and expressways with a one-time payment of Rs 3,000 per year.

According to officials, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is considering a dual-payment system under the new toll regime, offering users the choice between an Annual Pass and distance-based pricing.

Two Payment Options:

Annual Pass: A one-time FASTag recharge of Rs 3,000 would allow private vehicle owners to travel across all national highways, state expressways, and expressways without incurring additional toll charges for an entire year.

Distance-Based Pricing: For those who do not opt for the annual model, a flat toll of Rs 50 per 100 km could replace the current toll plaza fee structure.

The new system would use the existing FASTag infrastructure, requiring no additional documents or installations. Notably, the government has shelved an earlier proposal that suggested a lifetime FASTag costing Rs 30,000 for 15 years.

No More Toll Plazas?

The policy also aims to eliminate toll booths, replacing them with sensor-based digital toll collection to ensure barrier-free travel. This would rely on GPS and automated vehicle tracking systems for toll deductions.

Contractor Compensation & Enforcement

To address the concerns of contractors and toll operators, the ministry plans to compensate them based on digital toll data and a government-approved formula. Additionally, banks may be given more powers to prevent toll evasion, including the authority to enforce minimum balance requirements on FASTag-linked accounts.

The policy, if implemented, could significantly ease congestion, reduce travel time, and lower the cost of long-distance road travel for regular commuters.