Fast Track Immigration Launched At 5 More Airports, Taking Total To 13

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Fast Track Immigration - Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) at five more airports - Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Trichy, Kozhikode and Amritsar. With this, the scheme is now available at 13 airports across the country, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Launched in 2024, the programme aims to cut down long queues at immigration counters by offering a seamless clearance system. Passengers registered on the portal can scan their boarding pass and passport at an e-gate, after which their biometrics are verified. If successful, the gate opens automatically, completing the process in just 30 seconds.

Mr Shah said the initiative brings together convenience and national security, while also aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "Speed, Scale and Scope" in governance. The Home Minister added that the government is exploring ways to link enrolment with passport and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card issuance so that more travellers can benefit without additional paperwork.

So far, about 3 lakh travellers have registered for FTI-TTP, with 2.65 lakh already using the facility. Officials said plans are underway to extend the system to Navi Mumbai and Jewar airports as well.

Citing official figures, Mr Shah noted a sharp rise in international travel over the past decade. The number of Indians travelling abroad grew from 3.54 crore in 2014 to 6.12 crore in 2024, while foreign arrivals increasing from 1.53 crore to nearly 2 crore in the same period. Overall, international passenger traffic has risen by 60 per cent in 10 years.

Passengers can register online through ftittp.mha.gov.in. Biometrics are captured either at airports or at Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROs). Once enrolled, travellers no longer need to queue up at manual counters.