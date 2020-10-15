Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti In J&K Parties' Alliance For Article 370

Farooq Abdullah announced an alliance with arch-rival Mehbooba Mufti of People's Democratic Party

Farooq Abdullah -- the patriarch of Jammu and Kashmir's National Conference -- today announced an alliance with Mehbooba Mufti of People's Democratic Party, Sajjad Lone and other regional groups to fight for the restoration of Article 370 and resolution of Kashmir issue.

"We have named this alliance as People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Our battle is a constitutional battle, we want the government of India to return to the people of the State the rights they held before 5th August 2019," Mr Abdullah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The National Conference chief had convened the meeting at his home to chalk out the future course of action on "Gupkar Declaration" with regard to the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

In August last year, the Centre ended the special status of the state granted under the Constitution and bifurcated it into two Union territories.