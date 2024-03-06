Protesting Farmers To March To Delhi Today, Cops Step Up Security

Farmers want Centre to give a legal guarantee of the Minimum Support Price for the crops

Protesting farmer leaders have announced to march towards Delhi today to press their various demands to the central government, forcing the police to increase security at the Punjab and Haryana borders.

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), the two umbrella bodies that are leading the farmers' protests, on March 3 gave a call to farmers from across the country to reach the national capital today.

They also called for a four-hour countrywide "rail roko" next week in support of their various demands, which include that the Centre should give a legal guarantee of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the crops.

The protesting farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and the Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana after their "Delhi Chalo" march was stopped by security personnel on February 13.

While the farmers from Punjab and Haryana will continue the agitation at Shambhu and Khanauri border points, the farmers and farm labourers from other states have been asked to reach Delhi today.

Farmers' 'Rail Roko' Protest

To intensify the agitation, farmer leaders have also called upon the farmers and labourers across the country for the 'rail roko' protest on March 10.

They have announced a countrywide 'rail roko' protest from 12 pm to 4 pm.

Farmers' body Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which spearheaded the 2020-21 agitation, has also announced a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Delhi on March 14.

The SKM said that over 400 farmers' outfits will participate in the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' to press the Centre to accept their demands.

Delhi Police Step Up Vigil

The Delhi Police has directed its personnel to ensure strict vigil at the Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders in view of the farmers' protest.

Additional police and paramilitary forces have also been deployed at railway and metro stations and bus stands.

The police said checking will be intensified at various locations and that there may be traffic congestion in the capital.