Farmers' Protest: Delhi Cops Open Service Lanes At Singhu, Tikri Borders

The Delhi police on Monday opened service lanes at Singhu and Tikri border points with Haryana, two weeks after these were sealed in view of the farmers' "Delhi Chalo" march.

"We were in the process of opening service lanes at Singhu and Tikri borders from Saturday. Locals will not face problems while commuting," a senior police officer said.

But the deployment of police and paramilitary forces will ensure strict vigil round the clock, the officer added.

On Sunday, the city police removed two huge cement barriers for commuters who walk towards Delhi using a small passage at the Singhu and Tikri borders.

"The process took time as those barriers were made of concrete. Opening of these lanes will ensure vehicles will reach their destinations easily," said the officer.

Singhu and Tikri points were sealed on February 13 as protesting farmers from Punjab began their march to the national capital to press the Centre for their demands, including a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waiver.

Thousands of farmers have been staying put at Khanauri and Shambhu on Punjab's border with Haryana along with their tractor-trolleys and trucks after their march to the national capital to press the Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, was stopped by security forces.

Last Wednesday, the march, spearheaded by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), was put on hold by farmer leaders for two days after a protester was killed and around 12 police personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri. The incident took place when some protesting farmers were trying to head towards barricades.

Two days later, farmer leaders said the protesters will continue to camp at Khanauri and Shambhu points on Punjab's border with Haryana till February 29 when the next course of action will be decided.

The Punjab farmers are also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.

