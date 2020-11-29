Farmers Reject Amit Shah's Offer After He Said "Ready To Discuss Demands"

Farmers Protest March: The farmers' decision came after a meeting this morning, shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat, showed support for the farm laws.

Farmers Reject Amit Shah's Offer After He Said 'Ready To Discuss Demands'

Farmers Protest March in Delhi: Farmers have been up in arms against the new farm laws

New Delhi:

Punjab farmers, who are protesting against the Centre's new farm laws, rejected Union home minister Amit Shah's proposal for a discussion on their grievances. The farmers said the offer was a conditional one - the minister had said they should move their protest to a designation spot in the national capital if they agreed to talks. The farmers' decision came after a meeting this morning, shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat, showed support for the farm laws, saying the "agricultural reforms" have "unshackled" the farmers and given them "new rights and opportunities".

