UP Government Drops Rs 10 Lakh 'Breach Of Peace' Notice Sent To Farmers

The court asked officials to explain why poor farmers had been issued these notices (File)

The Uttar Pradesh government told the Allahabad High Court today that it is dropping proceedings against 162 farmers issued "breach of peace" notices asking for explanations why they should not have to furnish personal bonds of Rs 10 lakh each.

The notices were issued January 19 mostly to tractor-owning farmers in Sitapur on "apprehension that they would violate law and order in light of farmers protest in the district".

Last week the court asked state and district officials to explain how and why poor farmers had been issued these notices. Lawyers arguing for the farmer, on a petition filed by activist Arundhati Dhuru, said the notices were "baseless... also take away the fundamental rights of a person".

In its final order in the case today, the court said: "Appearing for the UP government, VK Shahi, Additional Advocate General, informed the court that notices were issued to 162 persons for executing the bond of Rs 10 lakhs, and two sureties of the like amount, out of which 43 persons appeared... and on the basis of fresh report, proceeding against all persons have been dropped, as there is no further apprehension to breach of peace or disturbance of public tranquility."

The court added that Mr Shahi had assured the judges he would "instruct the District Magistrate of Sitapur to be careful in future while any such proceedings are initiated, so no unnecessary harassment is caused to any person, and further to instruct those working under him".

"We hope and trust that the Respondent No 2 - District Magistrate Sitapur and the Sub-Divisional Magistrates working under him shall be cautious in passing orders... calling upon persons to execute personal bond and sureties... and conduct should not be such which reflects arbitrariness and against the principles of natural justice," the court said as it disposed off the petition.

Last week NDTV reviewed one such notice, which said: "It has been brought to notice that the following people have an internal conflict over protests against the farm bills. Because of this, there is tension. Due to this, there may be a breach of peace. So, it is necessary to keep both sides bound down through notices."

This notice had been issued to 10 farmers, who were asked to appear before the local magistrate within two days and explain why they should not sign the personal bonds.

Lakhs of farmers across India have spent the last several weeks demanding the centre repeal laws they say will leave them at the mercy of large corporate firms.

The protests spiraled into violent clashes in Delhi on Republic Day, after a tractor rally descended into chaos, leading to the death of a farmer and injuries to hundreds of cops.