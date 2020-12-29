Thousands March To Governor's House In Patna, Demand Farm Laws Scrapped

Farmers took out a march in Patna on Tuesday.

Thousands of farmers marched to the Raj Bhavan in Patna on Tuesday, calling for the central government's new agricultural laws to be scrapped and joining the massive demonstrations in several parts of the country.

The march started from Patna's famous Gandhi Maidan and the police blocked the protest at Dak Bungalow Chowk, using barricades and batons, resulting in a clash. The protesters were mainly led by members of various Left parties and unions.

Tens of thousands of farmers are camping out on highways near New Delhi for over a month demanding a repeal of the new laws they fear will lead to corporate dominance of the farm sector and erode their incomes.

The central government says the laws will increase farmers' income as it links potential bulk buyers such as Reliance, WalMart and Adani Enterprises directly with farmers, bypassing wholesale markets and commission agents.