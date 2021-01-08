Farmers' Protest Live Updates: Farmers, Centre To Hold 8th Round Of Talks Today Over Farm Laws

The farmers have been protesting against the new farm laws near Delhi border points (File)

After seven rounds of talks failed to resolve the deadlock, farmer unions and the government will sit for the eighth round of discussion today.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the centre has lost the trust of the entire farming community and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should directly talk to agitating farmers.

Intensifying their stir against the central farm laws, 15 farmers from western Uttar Pradesh districts sat on a hunger strike in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, even as the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha's "tractor rally" witnessed participation of thousands of protesters in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday.

The 15 protesters are from the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti), who are camping at the Dalit Prerna Sthal, while 11 farmers belonging to the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) are already on a relay hunger strike at the Chilla border since a fortnight.

These protesters belong to Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Firozabad, Aligarh, Kasganj, among other places in the state, he added.

A 135-km six-lane arc that partially surrounds the National Capital Region and acts as a high-speed thoroughfare for cargo trucks was filled with tractors on Thursday as thousands of farmers who have been camping on the highways in and around Delhi began their march against new farm laws. The tractor rally, called by some 40 farmer unions, started on the Western Peripheral Expressway that starts at Ghaziabad and ends in Palwal.

Here are the Live Updates of the farmers' protests:

Jan 08, 2021 08:48 (IST) PM Should Talk Directly To Protesting Farmers: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

A day before the government's eighth round of talks with protesting farm unions, Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the centre has lost the trust of the entire farming community and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should directly talk to agitating farmers.

"It is strange that farmers are spending nights in open in winter and even then their demands are falling on deaf ears," said Ms Badal, who party ended its alliance with the BJP-led NDA over the farm laws.

Read more