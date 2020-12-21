Farmers' protest Live Updates: Farmer Unions To Launch Relay Hunger Strike Today

Farmers Protest Updates: The farmer protests against farm laws entered its 26th day today.

Farmers have announced a day-long relay hunger strike today at all protest sites to press for the repeal of the new agri laws that were passed by the government early this year.

The announcement comes even as the government asked protesting farmer unions to specify their concerns over its earlier proposal of amendments in the new agri laws and choose a convenient date for the next round of talks so that the ongoing agitation could end at the earliest.

In a letter to 40 union leaders, Union Agriculture Ministry Joint Secretary Vivek Aggarwal said the Centre is making all efforts with "an open heart" to find an appropriate solution to resolve all the concerns raised by farmers.

Previous five rounds of talks between the government and the unions have failed to break the deadlock with the farmers insisting on repeal of the three laws and camping at various border points of Delhi for over three weeks now.

Here are the Live Updates on farmer protests: