Farmers' Protest Live Updates: Farmers Observe 'Shradhanjali Diwas' For Those Who Died During Protest

Farmers Protest Updates: The farmer protests against farm laws entered its 25th day today.

Farmers protesting against the three agri laws have threatened to block Ghazipur border between Uttar Pradesh and the national capital today. The warning to intensify protests comes amid assurances from the government on the minimum support price (MSP) for their agricultural produce, a concern repeatedly raised by the farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused opposition parties of betraying and misleading farmers and supporting the protests to promote their own agenda.

"If anyone has any concerns, then with our heads bowed, our hands folded, with humility, we are willing to allay their fears. Talk about MSP ending after the new laws is the biggest lie ever. I want to assure every farmer across India that MSP is here to stay," PM Modi said while addressing farmers in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

Demonstrators today will also pay tributes to more than 20 people who have died since thousands started camping near Delhi borders since late November.

Here are the live updates on farmer protests:

Dec 20, 2020 11:32 (IST)



Amid protests at Delhi borders, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh hit out at the centre on Saturday and defended the middlemen in the state targeted in tax raids, saying these oppressive actions will backfire against the ruling BJP. A total of 14 Arhtiyas or farm agents across Punjab have received notices from the IT department.

Dec 20, 2020 11:31 (IST) #TheBigFight | PM Modi addressed the farmers in a strong pitch supporting the centre's #farmlaws amid massive pushback by farmers. After failed attempts at negotiations, can PM bridge the trust deficit and can he allay the farmers' fears? pic.twitter.com/AXDtjqpCP7 - NDTV (@ndtv) December 18, 2020

Dec 20, 2020 11:29 (IST) "Talk That Minimum Crop Price Will Go Biggest Lie Ever": PM



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused opposition parties of betraying and misleading farmers and supporting the protests to promote their own agenda.

