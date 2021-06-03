Farmers' Body To Observe 'Sampoorna Kranti Diwas' On June 5

Farmers' body SKM said that the protest will be completely peaceful. (FILE)

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a joint forum of farmer unions protesting the three farm laws, on Thursday said they will observe Sampoorna Kranti Diwas on June 5 and burn copies of the farmer legislations outside the offices and homes of leaders of the BJP and its allies.

"On June 5 last year, the three anti-farmer and anti-people agricultural laws were brought by the central government as ordinances. There has been a massive protest against these agricultural laws and movement is going on for more than six months at Delhi's borders," the morcha said in a statement.

The SKM will observe Sampoorna Kranti Diwas on June 5 and burn copies of agricultural laws outside the offices and homes of leaders of the BJP and allied parties, the statement read.

In the absence of these leaders, copies of laws will be burnt in front of administrative offices. This protest will be completely peaceful, it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)