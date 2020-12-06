Farmers' Protest Enters 11th Day, Next Round Of Talks On Wednesday: 10 Points

Tuesday's "Bharat bandh", which farmers say signals growing disenchantment with the talks, has received widespread support. The Congress and Delhi's ruling AAP have backed the shutdown. This morning Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that all party workers would participate. Left parties, the RJD, the Samajwadi Party and Bengal's ruling Trinamool have also supported the bandh. In the south, Telangana's ruling TRS and the opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu expressed solidarity.

The "Bharat bandh" will also see farmers blocking national highways across the country and occupy toll plazas, the Bharatiya Kisan Union's Harwinder Singh Lakhwal was quoted by news agency PTI. The farmers have also threatened to cut off road access to the national capital if their demands - which include the roll back of an amendment to the Electricity Act - are not met.

After Saturday's meeting Mr Tomar assured farmers that MSP (minimum support price - a guarantee of crop sales and revenue, particularly in difficult times) will continue. "There is no threat to this scheme," he said, adding the centre also had no plans to dismantle mandis (wholesale markets). The centre has ruled out scrapping the laws but said it could amend sections. Farmers, however, insist nothing less than a complete recall will satisfy them.

Hours into Saturday's meeting irate farmers' reps underlined their rising discontent over the deadlock by going on a brief silent protest and refusing to engage with the centre; they held up placards that said "Yes Or No?". The (unasked but implicit) question was "Will the centre scrap the farm laws?" They also threatened to walk out over "meaningless" talks.

The meeting concluded with no breakthrough and with Mr Tomar asking for more time. He said the centre would hold internal talks and present a modified proposal on Wednesday. After a period of suspense the farmers agreed to the new round of talks.

Mr Tomar also appealed to farmers to scale down their protests more of them rolled up to the Delhi border, where thousands have already set up camp. Despite the cold, the threat of Covid and the inconvenience of living by the roadside, farmers' morale remains high. Visuals over the past week have not only shown they are well-stocked, but have also figured out ways to de-stress. On Friday a tractor with a DJ system was spotted at Singhu.

On Thursday farmers' reps made a 39-point presentation on the farm laws' inadequacies, refusing piecemeal changes and demanding written assurances on extending the MSP scheme. The farmers fear the new laws will rob them of the MSP safety net and leave them at the mercy of corporate organisations and private players, charges that the centre has repeatedly denied.

A Delhi resident has approached the Supreme Court asking that farmers around the city be moved because they are blocking emergency medical services. The petition cites a top court order from September that said protesters cannot occupy public places indefinitely. That order was in the context of Shaheen Bagh protests against the Citizenship Act (CAA).

At least three deaths have been recorded during the protests so far. The farmers have told the centre it is "inhuman" - given the cold weather - to drag this out any further. On Thursday Punjab announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of two of farmers from the state who died during the protests.