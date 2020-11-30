Delhi Police File Case After Friday's Clashes With Farmers At Haryana Border

The farmers broke police barricades at Singhu on the Delhi-Haryana border (File)

Delhi Police has filed a case against unknown persons after violence at Singhu on the Delhi-Haryana border on Friday, saw a group of farmers - among thousands who have marched to the city to protest the farm laws - try to force their way past barricades and into the national capital.

The police have listed rioting and damage to government property among the charges, as well as injuries sustained by at least three policemen, one of whom was allegedly attacked by a sword

In the complaint, which was filed at the Alipur Police Station on Monday, the cops allege the farmers' actions left them with no choice but to use tear gas and force to control the crowd.

The police say Sub Inspector Yogendra Singh was attacked with a sword in the ensuing chaos.

The farmers have been charged under multiple sections of the law, including the use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his/her duty and rioting with a deadly weapon.

On the morning of November 27 (Friday) large convoys of farmers arrived at the Delhi borders after braving tear gassing, water cannoning and lathi charges by Haryana Police. They were stopped from entering by Delhi Police who put up barricades to hold them back.

The irate farmers tried to force their way past, leading to clashes and shocking visuals that showed a war zone-like situation on the outskirts of the city.

"Farmers are resorting to stone pelting... denied permission (to enter) and legal action will be taken if they still enter or attempt to jump over barricades," an official told news agency PTI.

The Singhu route is a main roadway connecting Delhi and Punjab, which has emerged as the epicentre of farmers' protests against what they call "black" or "anti-farmer" laws.

Farmers and police have clashed at multiple points in Delhi and Haryana over the past few days, with the cops criticised for a heavy-handed approach to what started as a peaceful protest.

As of Monday morning the farmers - large groups of whom are split across parts of Delhi outskirts and along five roads leading into the city - have rejected the centre's offer of early talks, citing concerns over a pre-condition they say will leave them trapped in open-air jails.

They have threatened to block key entry points into the city. The protests have already caused considerable inconvenience to travellers and commuters looking to enter and/or leave Delhi.

Farmers and the central government are scheduled to have a second round of talks Thursday. The first, held, last month, was inconclusive.

The farmers are protesting laws the centre says will reform the sector by removing middlemen, and improving earnings by allowing them to sell produce anywhere in the country. Critics allege farmers will lose a guaranteed minimum price for their produce and leave them at the mercy of corporates.

With input from PTI