'How To Make Aloo Paratha? Step 1: Thank Farmers': Congress's Dig At BJP

The Congress has attacked the BJP with innovative social media posts on Day 13 of the farmers' protest against three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre recently. The party, which has backed the agitating farmers, shared on Instagram four recipes from north India and thanked farmers for producing the main ingredients that go into making the dishes. "Gratitude goes a long way, the BJP should try it," the party quipped.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, NCP, Aam Aadmi Party, DMK and TRS have backed the farmers who have been camping in and around the national capital to press for their demands, including repeal of the three farm laws.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been tweeting daily to support the farmers and attack the Centre. "The farmer of Bihar is in a lot of trouble without MSP-APMC and now the PM has pushed the entire country into this well. In such a situation, it is our duty to support farmers, those who feed the country," he had tweeted last week.

The Congress has also backed the nationwide shutdown called by the farmers over the laws.

"Modi Ji, stop stealing from farmers. All the people of the country know today is Bharat Bandh. Please make the farmers' agitation successful by supporting the shutdown," he tweeted in Hindi on Monday.

Farmers fear that the three laws will result in a drop in their income and will make them susceptible to exploitation from corporate houses. The Centre, however, claims the laws will eliminate middlemen as farmers will be allowed to sell their produce wherever they want.

Several rounds of talks between the protesting farmers and the Centre have not been able to end the deadlock so far.

Farmer groups say they would not accept anything short of the scrapping of three new laws enacted in September.