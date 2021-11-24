Farmers Must Think Of Saving Their Prestige: Minister As Protests Continue

General VK Singh (retd) appealed to the farmers to consider saving their prestige (File)

The continued stir by farmers despite the withdrawal of the three central farm laws by Prime Minister Narendra Modi defies one's "comprehension", Union Minister General V K Singh (Retd) said on Tuesday.

The minister of state for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation made the observation while taking stock of the construction of an elevated highway from the Akshardham temple in Delhi to Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.

The prime minister announced the repeal of the law during the upcoming parliament session, considering the honour of the farmers, said Mr Singh, while also making an appeal to farmers to consider saving their 'saakh' (prestige).

"The continuation of the protests by the farmers is beyond one's comprehension. The farmers must think of saving their 'saakh' (goodwill)," said Mr Singh, during an interaction with reporters in Baghpat.

Broaching upon the issue of development under PM Modi's rule, he said, "The amount of developmental work done in the BJP regime was never done earlier."

"The building of the elevated road from Akshardham to Baghpat will make travel much easier for the people," he said, adding officials have been instructed to rectify "whatever shortcomings" are there in the prestigious highway project.

The minister also said that in the coming times, more flights will be started from the Hindon airport in Ghaziabad to other places in the country so that the people don't have to go to Delhi airport to take a flight to their destinations.

