Farmer's Murder In Madhya Pradesh, Allegedly By Sand Mafia, Sparks Tension

A tribal farmer has been brutally killed in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh, allegedly by sand mafia. The incident took place late Sunday night in Gannai village. Indrapal Agariya, 46, was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley allegedly involved in the illegal transportation of sand. The sand mafia was excavating sand from the Patir river, which flows near Gannai village, and transporting it through Indrapal Agariya's paddy fields, sources said.

Concerned about the damage to his crops, Indrapal had confronted the mafia and urged them to stop. Indrapal had attempted to stop them once again, when he was run over.

The incident has ignited political tension in the state.

Congress state president Jeetu Patwari alleged in a social media post that the accused are affiliated with the BJP and have been involved in illegal sand transportation for years.

"Everyone knows who is protecting them and why," Mr Patwari said, fuelling controversy.

Local villagers corroborated that illegal sand transportation was being carried out through Indrapal's farmland, leading to significant crop damage.

The accused, former vice-president of the BJP Yuva Morcha Lale Vaish and his associates had reportedly ignored repeated warnings to stop using the farmer's field for their illegal activities.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said the incident was "very sad and serious.

He extended his condolences to the family and assured people that the state would not tolerate such heinous crimes.

"I have ordered district administration officials to investigate the matter immediately. There is rule of law in Madhya Pradesh, and strict action will be taken against such criminals," the Chief Minister said.