'Farmers Interest Limited Only To Ads Under UP BJP': Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today alleged that under the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, the issue of farmers interest was only limited to advertisements and billboards.

Her criticism came over a media report that a farmer's son committed suicide in UP's Saharanpur over alleged harassment by the electricity department and the police.

"The issue of farmers' interest under the Uttar Pradesh BJP (government) has been limited only to advertisements and billboards," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

उत्तर प्रदेश भाजपा ने किसान हित की बात केवल विज्ञापन और बिलबोर्ड तक सीमित कर रखी है।



किसानों को उनके पैसे का भुगतान नहीं हो रहा। बिजली ढंग से आती नहीं मगर उनके बिजली के बिल बढ़ा दिए गए। कर्जमाफी के नाम पर छला गया। और उनका अपमान भी किया जा रहा है।https://t.co/RBARVj9vfC - Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 25, 2019

"The farmers are not getting their dues. They do not get proper electricity supply, but their electricity bills have been hiked. They have been cheated in the name of the loan waiver. And they are also being insulted," the Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern UP alleged.



