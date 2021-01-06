Farmer Protests Live Updates: Farmers Announce Tractor March On Thursday

Farmer protests: The agitation near Delhi's border began late November.

The protesting farmers have announced that they will intensify their agitation against the three contentious agriculture laws for the next two weeks. Swaraj India's Yogendra Yadav, who has been backing the protesters, said on Tuesday that a tractor march will be organised at four Delhi borders on January 7 to press for their demands -- repealing the laws and giving legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system. The leader called the march a "trailer" before the massive Republic Day agitation.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders from Punjab, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday, said that the issue will be solved very soon. "PM Modi knows a lot... all will be resolved and something good will happen. I cannot disclose what transpired in the meeting but something good will happen... when something is being conceived there are fears that it might get miscarriage," they said after the meeting.

The deadlock over the repeal of the contentious farm laws continued, with the Centre and the farmers unable to get on the same page in the seventh round of discussions.

Jan 06, 2021 09:28 (IST) Issue Will Be Resolved Soon: Punjab BJP Leaders After 2-Hour Meet With PM



BJP leaders from Punjab, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday, said that the issue will be solved very soon. "PM Modi knows a lot... all will be resolved and something good will happen. I cannot disclose what transpired in the meeting but something good will happen... when something is being conceived there are fears that it might get miscarriage," they said after the meeting.

