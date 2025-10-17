Farmer Injured in Tiger Attack In Karnataka

A terrifying tiger attack in Badagalapura village, Saragur taluk, in Mysuru district was caught on video, showing villagers desperately climbing trees to save themselves as the big cat charged at them in a field.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday morning, left a 34-year-old farmer, Mahadev, critically injured. The shocking footage shows the tiger emerging from nearby bushes and lunging at a group of people working in the field. While most of them scrambled up trees to evade the attack, Mahadev was caught and mauled before he could escape.

Eyewitnesses said the tiger dragged him to the ground and bit his face and head, inflicting grievous injuries. He remains in critical condition.

The villagers said they had been living in fear for weeks due to repeated tiger sightings in the area. Despite this, the Forest Department's combing operation to capture the animal had only just been launched when the attack took place.

Enraged locals accused forest officials of gross negligence, saying the attack could have been prevented if prompt action had been taken earlier.

Forest authorities have since intensified efforts to track and tranquillize the tiger, deploying kumki elephants and drones around the region to prevent further attacks.