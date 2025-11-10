Mysuru Class 8 Student Undergoes Surgery After Bullies Kick Him In Testicles

In a shocking case of bullying in Karnataka's Mysuru, a 13-year-old boy has suffered a serious injury to his testicles after three of his classmates assaulted him on the school premises. According to reports, the Class 8 student was repeatedly harassed by three of his classmates. They would force him to bring cash and mobile phones and take them away, the family has said in its complaint.

On October 25, the accused allegedly took the boy to the washroom and assaulted him. The boy's family has alleged that police initially hesitated to file an FIR, but did so following pressure from the victim's relatives.

The Jayalakshmipuram police station has registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections relating to voluntarily causing hurt and an act endangering others' life or personal safety. The boy's classmates have been charged under the Juvenile Justice Act.

The boy has told the media that he had been suffering harassment for four years. "This started when I was in Class 4. I was made the class leader and asked to report anyone who does anything wrong. I did that, and they beat me up. My mother complained to the teacher, but she didn't do anything," he said. Asked about the October 25 incident, he said, "Two of them held my hand and one of them kicked me in my privates twice," he said.

In the case registered by the police, the head of the school's management and the teachers concerned have been named Accused No. 1.