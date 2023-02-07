US Woman Faces Attempted Murder Charge After Running Over Teen Twice To Avenge Bullied Son

The woman cornered the teenager at a parking lot.

A woman in the United States has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly ran over a teenager with her car, backed it up and hit him again, according to a report in News12 Brooklyn. The incident took place in October last year when Shirley resident Jennifer Nelson, 35, hit the 15-year-old boy in a parking lot to avenge her bullied son, the outlet further said. Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney, the prosecutor who has pressed the serious charges, said Ms Nelson took law into her own hands "in really outrageous fashion".

Local authorities believe the teenager also took part in a robbery that targeted the woman's son.

After she pushed him with the car, the youngster suffered six broken ribs, fractured his pelvis and had a punctured lung, News12 Brooklyn further said.

She was initially facing the charges of reckless endangerment and assault, which were later upgraded.

According to NewYork Post, the woman confronted a group of teenagers with a knife and a bat inside the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts on October 7, 2022.

When the 15-year-old walked away, Ms Nelson followed him in her car, the outlet quoted prosecutors as saying. She slammed into him and knocked him to the ground, then "proceeded to drive over the victim, up onto a curb, reversed, drove over the victim again," they added.

"This defendant's incredibly misguided attempt to avenge the alleged victimisation of her own child is no excuse. Citizens cannot take the law into their own hands, and should instead work with law enforcement and my office to seek justice in every case," the Post quoted Mr Tierney as saying.

She is scheduled to appear in court on March 21.