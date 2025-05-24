Hawaii Teens Assault Woman With Intellectual Disability; Outraged Locals Track Down Attackers

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Four teenagers attacked a 21-year-old woman in Wahiawa, Hawaii. The incident was captured on video, showing the teens taunting Carly. The attack escalated, with the teens kicking and punching Carly on the ground.

Four teenagers were caught on video attacking a 21-year-old woman with an intellectual disability in a small town in Hawaii, according to The New York Post. The attack happened in Wahiawa, about 20 miles north of Honolulu. The video shows two of the teens teasing and surrounding the woman, who is named Carly. Jasmine Keola, 18 years old, asks Carly to take off her backpack and then throws it on the ground. She also slaps Carly's glasses off her face. Carly screams and crouches to the ground, where the violent slapping continues.

"This is why I don't want to take the bus anymore, because I don't want to mess with you," Carly said despairingly, the footage shows, before Carly manages to get back up on her feet.

Watch the video here:

"What are you going to do?" The other girls mock.

"I'm going to leave my everything ... right now," she says as she attempts to walk away.

Carly gets to the other side of the street, where the girls continue hitting and laughing at her.

The assault escalates when Carly is on the ground again. The girls kick and punch her in the head, and she's unable to fight back.

"Now what are you going to do? F*****g dumb c**t," one of the girls is heard screaming.

"She's knocked out," another said, sounding proud.

According to The NYPost, the vicious attack has angered the community. The local residents were so upset by the attack that they chased the teens and helped police catch them. The teenagers were later arrested.

"This was absolutely cruel. It was more than bullying ... it was a senseless, cruel assault and simply pure evil. The girls involved in this should be absolutely ashamed of themselves," said Honolulu resident Michael Kitchens, who runs Stolen Stuff Hawaii, an anti-crime group.

"It was one of the worst actions you can take against someone who is unwilling, defenceless, and, unfortunately, one who suffers with disabilities. I do not have sympathy for them."

Some residents livestreamed their searches for the attackers on social media. At one point, 11,000 people were watching the drama unfold on Instagram Live, as video showed community members scaling buildings to confront the bullies.

"It's not right. We're not bullies ourselves. You shouldn't bully anybody else, especially someone that can't stand up for themselves," Leilehua High School senior Journey Emond told Hawaii News.