Indian American Student Bullied In US, Video Sparks Outrage

The incident took place in Coppell Middle School in Texas

A viral video showing an Indian American student being bullied in Texas has sparked anger and criticism on social media. The video has been shot by classmates of the student being bullied and shared online.

It shows one student approaching the Indian American boy who is sitting on a bench and demanding that he stand up. When he refuses to give up his seat, the American student gets angry and starts choking him. He presses the boy's neck from behind with his elbow before choking him and pushing him against his seat.

14 y/o at Coppell Middle School North gets assaulted in the cafeteria, while students just watched.



Teen in chokehold faced 3days of punishment. His parents are outraged. Other teen faced 1 day of punishment.



Teen tells me, he didn't want to fight back, & get in trouble.@wfaapic.twitter.com/f2Clha8qpF — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) May 16, 2022

The incident took place in Coppell Middle School in Texas and its superintendent Dr. Brad Hunt said in an email, “Coppell ISD is aware of a video circulating on social media showing an incident at Coppell Middle School North involving a physical altercation between two students. Bullying, both verbal and physical, as well as physical acts of aggression are never acceptable and do not align with who we are at CISD and our core values.”

The statement which was also posted online, has been widely criticised with many users pointing out the fact that the video clearly showed assault. The incident, according to the Coppell Middle School, is being investigated.

According to NBCDFW, the parents of the bullied student said their son received a three-day suspension which was harsher than the single-day suspension sentence given to the assailant. The parents have now sought legal representation as they await the internal investigation of the school to end.

There is also an online petition which more than 150,000 people have signed supporting the Indian American Boy.