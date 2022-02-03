Farmer Body SKM Has Appealed To Farmers To Punish BJP In UP: Yogendra Yadav

The farmer body has nothing to do with seeking votes for any party, Yogendra Yadav said (File)

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has issued an appeal to farmers in Uttar Pradesh to "punish" the BJP in the upcoming state elections for betraying the farmers by not fulfilling their demands, Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav said today.

57 farmer organisations have supported the call given by the SKM, Yogendra Yadav said. He, however, clarified that the group has nothing to do with seeking votes for any party in the elections.

SKM, which spearheaded the farmers' agitation against new farm laws which were ultimately rolled back, said their remaining demands, including the setting up of a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and withdrawal of cases against farmers, remain unfulfilled.

"SKM has issued an appeal to farmers in UP to punish the BJP in the upcoming elections for betraying the farmers. The government has not fulfilled its promises. No committee has been formed yet for MSP and cases against farmers have not been withdrawn," Mr Yadav said.

"We will organise press conferences at nine places, including Meerut, Kanpur, Siddharthnagar, Gorakhpur, and Lucknow in the coming days. Pamphlets containing our appeal will be distributed across UP," he said, adding that the SKM has nothing to do with seeking votes for any party. "The Morcha was and will continue to remain apolitical," he said.