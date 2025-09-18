Faridabad Student Kidnapped, Thrashed For "Not Accepting" Instagram Request: Cops

Police have filed an FIR against three persons here for allegedly kidnapping and beating an Engineering student for "not accepting" the friend request of a woman on Instagram.

According to a complaint filed by Manoj Kumar, a resident of Dabua Colony, Faridabad, his son Dhruv Kumar, a first year B.Tech student, received a message requesting friendship from a woman in July on his Instagram handle.

The woman abused his son when he did not accept her friend request.

Manoj Kumar alleged that Dhruv was kidnapped by three persons -- Harsh Bhadana, Lucky, and Asma -- when he was returning from his institute at Neelam Chowk the next day.

He further alleged that all three kidnappers knew the woman who had sent him a friend request on the social platform Instagram.

"After this, the accused, Harsh and Lucky, took Dhruv on a bike while Asma followed on another bike. They assaulted my son and left him at Pyali Chowk.

"They also threatened my son. When we approached the police, they did not register an FIR even after questioning my son. I was fed up and finally met DCP NIT on September 12 and narrated the entire incident," Manoj Kumar said in his complaint.

According to the police, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and they are investigating the matter.

"The victim initially talked about settling the matter among themselves. Now, following the complaint, an FIR has been registered and we are investigating," said Inspector Shri Bhagwan, SHO of Kotwali police station, Faridabad.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)