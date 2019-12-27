Farah Khan Apologises After Case For Hurting Religious Sentiments

A case has been filed against Farah Khan and actor Raveena Tandon.

Director-choreographer Farah Khan has issued an apologised a day after the Punjab Police filed a case against her and actor Raveena Tandon for allegedly hurting religious sentiments on a TV show.

"I'm extremely saddened that some sentiments have been inadvertently hurt by a recent episode of my show. I respect all religions, and it would never be my intention to disrespect any. On behalf of the entire team, Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh and myself.. we do sincerely apologise," she tweeted.

The controversial remarks were made on a quiz show that Farah Khan hosts. The episode aired on Christmas eve.

A case was filed against the celebrities on the basis of a complaint filed by the president of Christian Front of Ajnala Block.

Actress Raveena Tandon had also posted an apology on social media on Thursday, saying she never intended to insult any religion.

"I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt," she had tweeted.



